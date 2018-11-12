Sports Roundup: Spartans cross-country teams qualify for CIF finals

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
La Cañada in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Spartans ran to an eighth-place finish in their Division IV heat Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course, qualifying for next week’s CIF finals.
La Cañada had a team-total of 217 points in a race won by Laugua Beach (107).
Sophomore Ellaney Matarese finished fifth in 18 minutes, 34.1 seconds over the three-mile course and was followed by Sarah Arthur (ninth; 18:42.9), Jenna Milbrodt (22nd; 19:17.8), Madison Pirkey (91st; 21:33.9) and Juliette Aslanian (21:46.4).
The finals will take place Saturday at the same venue.
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: With a first-place finish in their Division V heat Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course, the Rebels earned a spot in the CIF finals.
Flintridge Prep had four runners in the top 10 to take the heat with a team-total of 40 points, besting Thacher (99).
Rebels’ Haley Allen ran to a second-place finish on the three-mile course in 18 minutes, 34.5 seconds, as the race was won by Isis Diaz of Sierra Canyon in 18:22.9. Flintridge Prep received a fifth-place finish from Sasha Codiga (19:27), a sixth-place effort from Liana Morrissey (19:51.2), a 10th-place effort from Hope Codiga (20:16.4) and a 19th-place finish from Caroline Wreszin (20:47.5).
Flintridge Sacred Heart in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Tologs punched their ticket to the CIF finals out of Saturday’s meet at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Flintridge Sacred Heat finished sixth in its Division IV heat with a team-total of 167 points. Laguna Brach (107) won the race.
Lauren Nettels placed 12th in 18 minutes, 53.4 seconds over the three-mile course to pace the Tologs. She was followed by Alex Christodoulou (21st; 19:17.5), Samantha Covey (29th; 19:35.9), Megan Koehler (42nd; 20:02.4) and Beatriz Cerezo (73rd; 20:45.7).
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
La Cañada in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: Led by Owen Serricchio, the Spartans qualified for next week’s CIF finals out of Saturday’s meet at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
In a Division IV heat, the senior navigated the three-mile course in 15 minutes, 33.8 seconds to place fourth. He was followed by Sheldon Watanabe (59th; 17:04.1), Jaden Milbrodt (76th; 17:33.1), Max Bohan Apfeldorf (77th; 17:34.2) and Max Fan (78th;17:35.0).
The Spartans placed 11th in their heat with a team-total of 267 points. JSerra (84) won the race.
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Rebels secured a berth in next week’s CIF finals out of Saturday’s competition at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
Flintridge Prep placed fourth in its Division V race with a team-total of 118 points. The race was won by Thacher (55).
Pacing Flintridge Prep was Carson Hasbrouck (17 minutes, 01.1 seconds) and Bennett Oakes (17:01.3), who finished 15th and 16h, respectively. They were followed by Hudson Billock (27th; 17:21.1), Dominick Schraeder (35th; 17:40.2) and Ethan Moutes (44th; 17:53.0).
St. Francis in CIF Southern Section preliminaries: The Golden Knights earned a spot in the CIF finals with a solid effort Saturday at Riverside City Championship Cross-Country Course.
In a Division IV heat, St. Francis placed 12th with a team-total of 305 points. Chamnade (97) won the race.
The Golden Knights were paced by Stuart Serventi, who finished 41st over the three-mile course in 16 minutes, 37.7 seconds. He was followed by Jason Suh (56th; 16:57.5), Brady McNulty (72nd; 17:23.2), Lars Martin (73rd; 17:23.3) and Mark Polenzani (91st; 17:43.4).
