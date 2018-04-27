Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ golf, swimming continue perfect league runs

St. Francis sophomore Stuart Serventi won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 2.32 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:15.18. Junior Matthew Molina also won two events, taking the 110-meter hurdles (15.15) and the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches). Senior Blake Howard was the last two-event winner with victories in the pole vault (12-6) and shot put (46-9).