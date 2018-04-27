Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ golf, swimming continue perfect league runs

BOYS' GOLF
La Cañada 214, Monrovia 225: La Cañada earned a Rio Hondo League win Thursday at Eaton Canyon Golf Course in Pasadena. The Spartans are 9-1, 8-0 in league.
St. Francis 192, Chaminade 201: Henry Fitzhugh carded an even-par 35 on Wednesday to propel the Golden Knights to a Mission League win at Woodland Hills Country Club. Jake Kim had a 37 for St. Francis (8-4, 4-2 in league).
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 10, View Park Charter 0: The Spartans (16-1-1) rolled to a victory Thursday in the Lincoln Tournament.
Marlborough 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart lost a Mission League game Thursday. The Tologs are 10-11, 0-4 in league.
Flintridge Prep 16, Providence 1: Emma Stellar hit a three-run home run and finished with four runs batted in to power visiting Flintridge Prep (6-5) to a nonleague win Wednesday at Olive Park in Burbank.
Melissa Grande had a double and a triple and drove in three runs for Flintridge Prep, which got two hits apiece from Noe Tamura and Olivia Stevens.
BOYS' SWIMMING
La Cañada 116, South Pasadena 54: La Cañada posted a Rio Hondo League home win Thursday. The Spartans improved to 6-1, 5-0 in league.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
La Cañada 98, South Pasadena 69: La Cañada posted a Rio Hondo League home win Thursday. The Spartans are 5-2, 4-1 in league.
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Chaminade 61, St. Francis 52: The Golden Knights dropped their final Mission League meet Thursday afternoon on the road.
With the defeat, the Golden Knights finished 2-4.
St. Francis sophomore Stuart Serventi won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 2.32 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:15.18. Junior Matthew Molina also won two events, taking the 110-meter hurdles (15.15) and the high jump (6 feet, 3 inches). Senior Blake Howard was the last two-event winner with victories in the pole vault (12-6) and shot put (46-9).