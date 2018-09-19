Sports Roundup: La Cañada, Sacred Heart volleyball earn league sweeps

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
La Cañada d. Monrovia, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19: The Spartans improved to 4-10, 2-1 in the Rio Hondo League with the victory Tuesday afternoon at home.
Olivia Toland had 11 kills, Kimi Callister added 10 kills, Alex Gates had 26 assists and eight digs and Claire Saydah had 16 digs for La Cañada.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Marlborough, 25-20, 29-27, 25-20: Flintridge Sacred Heart posted a Mission League home win Tuesday.
The Tologs (13-6, 2-1 in league) got 17 kills and eight digs from Peyton DeJardin, 14 kills and four aces from Dani Thomas-Nathan and 39 assists from Emmie Barnard.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Valencia Valencia 10, La Cañada 8: The visiting Spartans (3-2) fell Tuesday in a nonleague match.
Mayfield 15, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: The visiting Tologs (1-4) fell Tuesday in a nonleague match.
Mark Keppel 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Host Flintridge Prep (3-3) dropped a nonleague match Tuesday at the Arcadia Tennis Center.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Temple City 224, La Cañada 249: The Spartans dropped the Rio Hindo League match Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League match: The Tologs finished seventh with a 288 in the eight-team event Tuesday at Brookside Golf Course No. 2 in Pasadena.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
San Marino 10, Flintridge Prep 8 (overtime): The Rebels fell Tuesday in a nonleague home match.