Super Bowl Predictions: Area football players, coaches join sports staff with New England-Atlanta prognostications

Not since the days of the "Dirty Bird" in 1999 have the Atlanta Falcons made their way to a Super Bowl.

And not since ... well, two seasons ago, have the New England Patriots, representers of multiple states, winners of multiple Super Bowls and keepers of myriad gates (Deflategate, Spygate), made their way to the biggest of games and the greatest showcase for commercials and controversial halftime entertainment.

So, Super Bowl LI in Houston beckons and so do questions.

Is there more anticipation for the game or a possible trophy presentation involving New England Coach Bill Belichick and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell?

Bill Belichick (Stephan Savoia / AP) New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Do people predicting Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and the Falcons will win actually think Atlanta is going to win or are they just rooting against the Patriots?

For as high-flying as the Falcons' offense is, is it actually more dangerous than the Patriots'? And will it matter in the face of a New England defensive game plan?

Will New England win its fifth Super Bowl in its ninth try as a franchise? Will Atlanta win its first-ever Super Bowl in its second appearance?

In a week often marked by its barrage of media, will the news of the hugest game of the year actually draw more attention than our new president? If it does, will there be a press conference to dispute that? And how many times will the president tweet during the huge game? And is that a prop bet in Las Vegas?

While Brady, Belichick, Ryan and Jones are the names and faces that are garnering the vast majority of the attention, players and coaches from every area football team along with the Times Community News (Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press and La Cañada Valley Sun) sports staff have weighed in on just what they think will happen come the most-watched Sunday of the year.

Sports Staff

Andrew Campa: "Under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, the Patriots are 0-2 in Super Bowls against the New York Giants and 4-0 against everyone else. I will be rooting for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons and I think they have the firepower to win, but the Patriots seem as motivated as ever. Tom Brady wants to stick it to Roger Goodell and will have a chance when the commissioner hands him the Lombardi trophy." New England 35, Atlanta 31.

Grant Gordon: "It's a Super Bowl that feels very much like the upstart in Atlanta going against the old guard that is New England. But while the Falcons are new to the big game, they're a largely veteran squad and the more dynamic team, at least on the surface. That all said, this is very much just Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and New England's world and we just watch it. The Patriots will win in dominant fashion and yet fans in Boston will still see themselves as underdogs with everyone against them." New England 45, Atlanta 17.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick (Matt Slocum / AP) Super Bowl LI will be the seventh Super Bowl appearance for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Charles Rich: "The Patriots are on a role similar to years past when they've won the Super Bowl. While the Falcons are vastly improved, the Patriots have the ultimate No.1 weapon in Tom Brady, who has shown no signs of wearing down as he approaches 40. It's one for the thumb for the Patriots." New England 31, Atlanta 17.

Jeff Tully: "I have little respect for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization as a whole. I will also admit I know little about the Falcons outside of Matt Ryan. With that said, I guess I will be pulling for Atlanta." Atlanta 28, New England 21.

Sports Staff: New England 3, Atlanta 1

Football Coaches

Matt Andersen, Hoover: "I'm hoping for a good game. It will be Matt Ryan's first Super Bowl and he's been doing real well. I just think New England's experience and unstoppable offense will make the difference." New England 35, Atlanta 28.

Jim Bonds, St. Francis: "I'll go ahead and pick the team with the best coach, QB and defense ... the Patriots in a high-scoring game." New England 35, Atlanta 31

Richard Broussard, Burbank: "I don't give scores in predictions. I just think that's crazy. I do think it's going to be the last team with the ball that wins. New England is on a mission, especially with Brady and the four-game suspension. But I'm torn because I want to see Atlanta and Matt Ryan win their first. I'm rooting for Atlanta, but I think New England will win."

George Maiale, Glendale: "I'm tired of seeing the Patriots winning a lot. I'm really excited about Atlanta's offense. I think it's going to be a great game." Atlanta 28, New England 24.

Fred Martinez, Bellarmine-Jefferson: "It would love to see Atlanta win it with Matt Ryan. He's the top quarterback right now and it is a slow game for him right now and it's rare to see that. Everyone is trying to catch up to him. That's why I have to go with him." Atlanta 35, New England 24.

Julio Jones (Streeter Lecka / Getty Images) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones caught 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. He's caught 15 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in two postseason games.

Mike Reily, Burroughs: "I'm tired of the Patriots always doing so dang well and Tom Brady and Belichick, so I think I'm rooting for Atlanta. I think, offensively, that Atlanta is so potent and they have so many different offensive weapons. With the way Matt Ryan throws the ball around, I would imagine it's going to be hard to stop." Atlanta 31, New England 28.

John Rome, Glendale Community College: "I'm leaning toward the Patriots because they've been there before. The Falcons are young and explosive, but the Patriots have a veteran group that knows what they are doing." New England 27, Atlanta 21.

Paul Schilling, Crescenta Valley: "I have to pick the Patriots because [Crescenta Valley coordinators] Hudson and Dennis Gossard are big Patriots fans." New England 31, Atlanta 28.