All-Area Boys' Tennis Team

SINGLES
Ian Freer, Junior, St. Francis
In limited time because of injuries and illness, half of last year’s All-Area Doubles Team of the Year finished 27-8, 16-8 in Mission League. Helped Golden Knights take third in league and qualify for CIF postseason.
James Lee, Freshman, Burbank
Stepped up and delivered for Bulldogs, helping them march to the CIF Southern Section Division III quarterfinals. Won five of final six sets in playoffs.
Kevin Rowe, Junior, Crescenta Valley
Talented No. 1 player finished 42-17, 36-13 in Pacific League. Reached semifinals in league tournament.
DOUBLES
Ethan Lee, Senior, Luciano Dapuetto, Senior, Burbank
Turned in an impressive season, going 48-9, 35-7 in Pacific League. Advanced to second round in league tournament and helped Bulldogs qualify for CIF playoffs.
Gabriel Llanes, Senior, and Gerard Llanes, Senior, La Cañada
Finished 18-9, 11-3 in the Rio Hondo League for Spartans. Reached second round of league tournament.
Justin Kim, Junior, Maclean Lunt, Junior, Crescenta Valley
Went 46-14, 37-9 in Pacific League, advancing to league semifinals. Helped Falcons place second in league behind powerhouse Arcadia.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Will Moravec, La Cañada
Spartans took second in the Rio Hondo League, coming very close to knocking off longtime champion San Marino on two occasions, and reached the CIF Southern Section Division I second round. Saw Ryan Morgan win singles league title and Ian and Nicholas Lee reach doubles league final. Spartans finished 11-4, 6-2 in league.