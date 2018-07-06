La Cañada Valley Sun

All-Area Boys' Tennis Team

Jul 06, 2018 | 4:05 PM
All-Area Boys' Tennis Team
St. Francis High's Ian Freer is an All-Area selection. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

SINGLES

Ian Freer, Junior, St. Francis

In limited time because of injuries and illness, half of last year’s All-Area Doubles Team of the Year finished 27-8, 16-8 in Mission League. Helped Golden Knights take third in league and qualify for CIF postseason.

James Lee, Freshman, Burbank

Stepped up and delivered for Bulldogs, helping them march to the CIF Southern Section Division III quarterfinals. Won five of final six sets in playoffs.

Kevin Rowe, Junior, Crescenta Valley

Talented No. 1 player finished 42-17, 36-13 in Pacific League. Reached semifinals in league tournament.

Burbank's Ethan Lee, left, and Luciano Dapuetto are All-Area selections. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)

DOUBLES

Ethan Lee, Senior, Luciano Dapuetto, Senior, Burbank

Turned in an impressive season, going 48-9, 35-7 in Pacific League. Advanced to second round in league tournament and helped Bulldogs qualify for CIF playoffs.

Gabriel Llanes, Senior, and Gerard Llanes, Senior, La Cañada

Finished 18-9, 11-3 in the Rio Hondo League for Spartans. Reached second round of league tournament.

Justin Kim, Junior, Maclean Lunt, Junior, Crescenta Valley

Went 46-14, 37-9 in Pacific League, advancing to league semifinals. Helped Falcons place second in league behind powerhouse Arcadia.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Will Moravec, La Cañada

Spartans took second in the Rio Hondo League, coming very close to knocking off longtime champion San Marino on two occasions, and reached the CIF Southern Section Division I second round. Saw Ryan Morgan win singles league title and Ian and Nicholas Lee reach doubles league final. Spartans finished 11-4, 6-2 in league.

La Cañada's Will Moravec is the All-Area Boys' Tennis Coach of the Year. (Tim Berger/Staff Photographer)
