Top 10 Boys' Athletes: Flintridge Prep's Jack Van Scoter leads way

It was a year of stars and breakout performances from upperclassmen and seniors, in particular, in the city of La Cañada Flintridge. So many teams enjoyed valuable leadership, which translated into championship runs and individual success.

Leading the way was the 2015-16 La Cañada Valley Sun Boys' Athlete of the Year, Jack Van Scoter of Flintridge Prep.

Here is the list of the La Cañada Valley Sun's top-10 boys' athletes in 2015-16.

1 Jack Van Scoter, Flintridge Prep cross-country and track and field, senior – Through his first three years of participation at Flintridge Prep, Jack Van Scoter had already put together a very successful body of work.

The cross-country program won three Prep League titles, one CIF Southern Section Division V championship and turned in two top-three finishes at the state championships. Individually, Van Scoter also won a Southern Section Division V title and Prep League crown in 2014.

As for track, Van Scoter picked up a few Prep League championships.

What remained before the start of Van Scoter's senior year was whether all this success would lead to a brilliant 2015-16 campaign or a letdown.

"I don't think there was ever a worry that Jack wouldn't have a great senior year, but you also have to acknowledge that he had an already successful run in high school," Flintridge Prep cross-country Coach Ingrid Herskind said. "I think we were all excited to see what he would do."

Van Scoter didn't disappoint. If it's possible, the senior outperformed expectations and delivered in both cross-country and track and field.

Van Scoter won six individual races during the cross-country season, including a second straight Prep League individual title, a second consecutive Southern Section Division V crown and a second-place finish at the CIF State Division V meet.

His team also enjoyed its share of spoils as the Rebels won their 23rd league crown in 24 seasons and captured the Southern Section Division V crown, the seventh such title in school history.

Flintridge Prep also claimed an elusive state championship, the first for the program since 2004, as the Rebels blasted Marin Academy, 43-168. Van Scoter ended up finishing second in that race with a time of 15 minutes, 07.28 seconds.

"That's the one we had wanted to get for years and had come up short," said Van Scoter, whose team lost, 86-87, to St. Joseph Notre Dame in the 2012 state final. "It was a wonderful feeling."

In track, Van Scoter enjoyed his finest season, which included the best mark in the state in the 3,200-meter run at the Arcadia Invitational in a time of 8:51.32.

The senior won Prep League titles in the 1,600-meter (4:20.42) and 3,200 (9:18.06) runs, followed by Division IV championships in the 1,600 (4:13.90) and 3,200 (9:01.81).

Finally at the CIF State Championships, Van Scoter finished fifth in the 3,200 with a mark of 8:55.60.

2 Dante Fregoso, Flintridge Prep basketball and volleyball: Flintridge Prep's boys' basketball and boys' volleyball teams had banner seasons and without Fregoso, it's hard to fathom their fates would have been nearly as successful.

The front court force led the Rebels' basketball team to a Prep League title, a run to the CIF Southern Section Division 5-A championship game and the second round of the Division 5 state playoffs. After averaging 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, Fregoso was the Prep League Most Valuable Player, an All-Area first-teamer and an All-CIF selection.

He earned all the same accolades in the spring.

The former All-Area Boys' Volleyball Player notched 414 kills, 265 digs, 57 aces and 48 blocks as the outside hitter led the Rebels to another league championship and a spot in the Division IV semifinals.

"With Dante these last few years, it's been kind of like having an extra coach on the floor," Flintridge Prep Coach Sean Beattie said in June. "He's the type of player that can change a game with a big hit, or a big block or with the jump serve. He's the type of player who gets six, seven, eight straight points for you.

"Maybe the most important thing, though, is that 'coach on the floor' aspect. He's great at mentoring younger kids and getting them to play their best."

3 Koko Kurdoghlian, La Cañada basketball, senior – It was a wonderful year for the sharp-shooter, who helped his team to a 26-4 record and a 10-0 mark in the Rio Hondo League for a league crown.

For a third straight year, Kurdoghlian earned a least a share of the league's most valuable player honor, along with being named a CIF Southern Section Division IV-AA first-team choice.

Kurdoghlian averaged 13 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per contest this season and was named the All-Area Boys' Basketball Player of the Year.

"It's just so important to know your role and watch a lot of game film, so you can step on the court and be prepared for any given situation," Kurdoghlian said. "You need to know how to be in position to know the flow of the game and be a facilitator so you have all of your teammates involved at the same time."

Though known for his prowess behind the arc, Kurdoghlian became the program's all-time leading rebounder with 906 boards, which easily surpassed the previous mark of 785.

"It's something I take great pride in," Kurdoghlian said. "You work your tail off for so long to be good in something and rebounding became an area in which I could help my team.

"It wasn't really a goal of mine to break the rebounding record. You're taught to go after the ball on either side of the floor. It's just about being able to box out and then jump up to get the ball. It's pretty cool to break the record."

La Cañada advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division IV-AA playoffs after wins over Northview (65-24) and San Luis Obispo (58-32), but fell to visiting San Gabriel Academy (68-60) to end its season.

St. Francis High senior defensive end Sean Davitt registered sacks in 12 of 13 games, had 78 tackles and 34 tackles for a loss for the Golden Knights.

4 Sean Davitt, St. Francis football: Twenty-three sacks.

It's a number that stands out and is unlikely to be duplicated anytime soon.

It's the final tally for Sean Davitt, the 2015 All-Area Football Player of the Year, who led the Golden Knights to the CIF Southern Section Southeast Division semifinals.

An All-CIF first-teamer performer who was voted All-Angelus League co-Linemen of the Year, Davitt registered sacks in 12 of 13 games, 78 tackles and 34 tackles for a loss.

The defensive end also played some tight end and was an excellent blocker who came up with a clutch catch here and there. But, ultimately, he turned in a season in which he terrorized offenses like nobody has in the area for some time.