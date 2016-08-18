Top 10 Girls' Athletes: La Cañada's Scoville enjoys sensational year from fall to spring

Championships, special runs and wonderful individual efforts highlighted a big year for girls' female athletes in the city of La Cañada Flintridge, led by the 2016 La Cañada Valley Sun Girls' Athlete of the Year, Katie Scoville of La Cañada High.

Here is the list of the La Cañada Valley Sun's top-10 girls' athletes in 2015-16.

1 Katie Scoville, La Cañada cross-country and track and field, sophomore – A wonderful freshman season was followed up by an extraordinary 2015-16 campaign for Scoville.

She would go on to win three Rio Hondo League individual titles, take home two CIF Southern Section championships and make two trips to state.

In cross-country, the sophomore led her squad to a Rio Hondo League championship and a ninth-place finish at the CIF Southern Section Division IV championship.

Individually, the two-year starter finished second at the Fastback Shootout (11 minutes, 34.33 seconds) and second in the Division IV race (18:38) at the Mt. SAC Invitational.

Scoville then captured her second straight Rio Hondo League individual championship at Lacy Park in 18:49.61 on Nov. 5. The sophomore became her school's first section champion since 1998 when she took home the CIF Southern Section Division IV individual title in 17:53.6 at Mt. San Antonio College on Nov. 21.

The All-Area first-team selection then finished off her sophomore season by taking 10th in Division IV at state in 18:13.9.

Track and field proved just as successful for Scoville.

She won the 3,000-meter run in 10:21.89 before finishing seventh in a personal-best one-mile time of 4:59.08 at the Mt. SAC Relays.

As for the postseason, Scoville won the Rio Hondo League championship 1,600-meter (5:06.47) and 3,200 titles (11:18.42) on May 6.

At the Southern Section Division III championships at Cerritos College, Scoville put on a spectacular display, rallying from last place to take home the 3,200-meter crown in a school-record mark of 10:39.82.

"I knew all the girls would go out with [Division I] Destiny Collins [of Great Oak] really fast," Scoville said. "Last week, I went out really fast and it didn't work out, so this time I went out pretty conservatively."

At the CIF State Championships in Clovis, Scoville finished 17th in state with a mark of 10:51.41.

Cassie and Sophie McKenzie marched all the way to the CIF Southern Section Individual Semifinals.

2 Cassie McKenzie, La Cañada tennis, senior – For most of the regular season, the St. Louis University-bound senior was her team's top singles player.

For the postseason, however, McKenzie joined up with freshmen sister Sophie McKenzie to form a formidable doubles tandem. It came a year after Cassie McKenzie paired with older sister Ally McKenzie and won the Rio Hondo League crown and advanced to the CIF Individual Championship semifinals.

A year later, Cassie and Sophie McKenzie repeated the feat.

The unanimous selection for All-Area Doubles Team of the Year steamrolled its way to the championship match of the Rio Hondo League finals on Oct. 29 at Live Oak Park before putting away San Marino's feisty twosome of Madeleine Gandawidjaja and Libby Chang, 6-3, 6-3.

"We knew it was going to be tough in the finals," Cassie said. "We just needed to play together and try not to make too many mistakes. ...But we knew we could do it."

Seeded second in the CIF Southern Section Girls' Tennis Individual Tournament Championships, the McKenzies had a bye followed by two victories at the Whittier Narrows Tennis Center.

In the round of 16 on Dec. 2 at the Seal Beach Tennis Center, the pair enjoyed an absolutely thrilling day.

The Spartans first rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Murrieta Valley pair of Alana Andrews and Faith Pearson.

The comeback was the first of two on the day for McKenzies, who bounced back from a 5-0 deficit in the third set to defeat Campbell Hall's Dominique Stone and Jay Kim, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

An improbable run ended in the semifinals, when the sisters fell to Harvard-Westlake's Jenna Mustafa and Julian Simon, 6-3, 6-0.

Flintridge Sacred Heart outside hitter Kayla Lund and the Tologs split the Mission League championship.

3 Kayla Lund, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy volleyball, junior — Flintridge Sacred Heart found itself atop the Mission League, splitting the crown with Marymount. The 6-foot-1 Lund, an outside hitter, played a large part in the Tologs' success.

Lund was selected the league's co-most valuable player and named the All-Area Girls' Volleyball Player of the Year.

She continued to pound the ball past opponents, finishing with an area-high 554 kills and added 273 digs. She contributed 59 blocks and 37 aces for the Tologs, who posted a 26-win campaign.

The University of Pittsburgh-bound Lund notched 1,120 kills over the last two seasons.

"She's playing in a very tough league and you need to have that player who can step up at the most important times," said Flintridge Sacred Heart Coach Ernest Banaag, whose team fell in five games to San Clemente in the first round of the playoffs. "I've seen her every day for the last three years and she's done so well, but there's still so much for her to learn."

Flintridge Prep's Julia Gonzalez is the All-Area Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.

4 Julia Gonzalez, Flintridge Prep soccer, sophomore — Facilitating a youthful, but talented Rebels squad, Gonzalez showed poise and impressive numbers, including dishing off a school-record number of assists.

She contributed an area-best 32 assists and 24 goals for Flintridge Prep, which shared the Prep league championship with archrival Pasadena Poly.

"She took on a bigger role," Flintridge Prep Coach Esteban Chavez said. "She got double-teamed and she could balance her scoring and distribution of the ball. When she got the ball, she could instantly recognize if somebody was open.

"It's always a plus when she can create scoring situations. She's going to be a big part of the team the next couple of years."

Gonzalez was bestowed with plenty of postseason recognition after the Rebels reached the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.

She was tabbed as the league's offensive player of the year and earned a spot on the league's first team. In addition, Gonzalez received All-CIF first-team recognition before being named All-Area Girls' Soccer Player of the Year.

5 Sophie McKenzie, La Cañada tennis, freshman – Normally the Spartans' No. 2 singles player, the newcomer doubled up with senior sister Cassie McKenzie and came within a match of advancing to the CIF Southern Section Individual Tennis championship finale.

It was only a year prior that the sisterly duo of Cassie and Ally McKenzie advanced to the CIF Individual semifinals.