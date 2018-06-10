Lucky 13th Triple Crown had by Baffert's Justify

“Congratulations to Justify on becoming Thoroughbred racing’s 13th Triple Crown winner and further congratulations to his ownership connections, trainer Bob Baffert, and jockey Mike Smith for their superb management and handling of this extraordinary athlete,” stated Alex Waldrop, National Thoroughbred Racing Association President and CEO, in a press release. “This achievement elevates Justify into the pantheon of America’s all-time greatest thoroughbreds. A Triple Crown winner is rare enough; an undefeated Triple Crown winner is rarer still.”