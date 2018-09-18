Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Pioneer; St. Francis vs. Harvard-Westlake; Flintridge Prep vs. Villanova Prep

LA CAÑADA VS. PIONEER
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Pioneer High
RECORDS: The Spartans are 1-4; the Titans are 4-1
LAST WEEK: La Cañada defeated New Designs Watts, 37-6; Pioneer defeated Hacienda Heights Wilson, 41-8
OUTLOOK: The Spartans have to be riding high following the victory last week at home. The win snapped a 14-game losing streak that dated back to 2016 and gave La Cañada its first win of the season. Spartans senior quarterback Matt Bromley completed five of eight passes for 68 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore receiver Justin Zoltzman caught three passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns for the Spartans, who sprinted out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. La Cañada will likely be tested against Pioneer, which has also posted wins against South East, 39-0, Ribet Academy, 21-0, and Gladstone, 62-0. The Titans use a pair of quarterbacks in senior Javier Macias (445 yards, five touchdowns) and junior Nathan Ruano (310 yards, three touchdowns). Macias also has 21 carries for 160 yards and five touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Pioneers’ lone loss came against Pasadena of the Pacific League, 30-28.
VILLANOVA PREP VS. FLINTRIDGE PREP
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Flintridge Prep
RECORDS: The Wildcats are 2-1; the Rebels are 2-0
LAST WEEK: Villanova Prep defeated Valley Christian Academy, 40-26; Flintridge Prep had a bye
OUTLOOK: In eight-man football, Wildcats have won two consecutive games following their win against Valley Christian Academy at home. Villanova will hit the road for the first time this season looking to slow down rested Flintridge Prep. Flintridge Prep had a bye after registering an 85-30 nonleague win at Mammoth on Sept. 8. Flintridge Prep received four touchdowns from quarterback John Lytle and two each from Zach Kim and Tommy Porter to turn back Mammoth. The Rebels are averaging 81.5 points per game.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Villanova Prep and Flintridge Prep will meet for the first time since 2012, when Flintridge Prep posted a 48-6 win in an 11-man division tilt .
ST. FRANCIS VS. HARVARD-WESTLAKE
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Harvard-Westlake High
RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 2-2; the Wolverines are 3-2
LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Saugus, 17-13, Harvard-Westlake defeated Salesian, 49-25
OUTLOOK: St. Francis has proven it can win at home, backed by a steady performance across the board against Saugus. It’s on the road where the Golden Knights have struggled following losses against Mira Costa and Westlake. St. Francis will look to get its first road win against a former foe from the Angelus League in the nonleague contest. St. Francis got a splendid effort from freshman Max Garrison versus Saugus. Garrison rushed for one touchdown and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 94 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception to ignite the Golden Knights, who reached the CIF Southern Section Division III title game last season. Quarterback Darius Perrantes, who was tabbed the All-Area Football Player of the Year last season, completed 11 of 27 passes for 178 yards. Harvard-Westlake posted another fantastic effort on offense in its nonleague home win against Salesian. It marked the third straight win for the Wolverines. Harvard-Westlake is averaging 44 points per game in its last two contests.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis finished 3-1 against Harvard-Westlake in the Angelus League from 2014-2017, including a 77-27 victory last season.