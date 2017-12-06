LCUSD swears in new board members, discusses next steps for voter-approved school bond

La Cañada Unified School District swore in three new board members Tuesday, then immediately got to work appointing a new president, vice president and clerk and outlining the next steps on Measure LCF following November’s approved bond vote.

Incumbents Dan Jeffries and Kaitzer Puglia and newcomer Joe Radabaugh took their oaths of office, and outgoing board member David Sagal praised the efforts of the board and school district in a poignant farewell address.

“It was one of the best times of my life, serving on this board,” Sagal said.

During the reorganization, Puglia was appointed to be the next board president, with board member Brent Kuszyk appointed vice president and Radabaugh selected to serve as clerk. Supt. Wendy Sinnette praised outgoing President Jeffries for his diplomacy, fairness and legal acumen.

“We are truly blessed to live in such a great community,” Jeffries said. “Our work is cut out for us. The community expects funds to be spent wisely.”

Getting down to business, the board approved a workshop, for Jan. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., to cover the timeline for implementing the district’s facilities master plan, partially funded by the Measure LCF bond. David G. Casnocha, of Stradling Yocca Carlson and Rauth, the district’s bond counsel, will be on hand at that workshop.

Sinnette said the district has received a 30-day timeline from county registrar’s office that the governing board must accept the election results.

“This is an important trigger,” she said. “Once we certify election results, the district has 60 days to install a bond oversight committee.”

The board will need to determine when first issuance of funds would be the most timely, Sinnette said, a discussion that will take place in the January workshop discussion. Chief Business and Operations Officer Mark Evans said the district has developer fees and capital improvement funds that can be spent before tapping into the bond dollars.

Sinnette added the district will send mailers and issue a press release to LCUSD stakeholders explaining the bonds program.

Also Tuesday, officials approved a resolution rescheduling municipal elections from odd to even year elections, which shifts the 2019 governing board election to 2020. The La Cañada City Council approved a similar switch Tuesday, complying with the 2015 California Voter Participation Rights Act.