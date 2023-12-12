Through continued reporting, the Times learned that data provided by the city of Los Angeles contains numerous errors. In response to our inquiries, city building officials are working to update their databases. Once the Times receives corrected data, we will update this page. In the meantime, please email us at datagraphics@caltimes.com to report any information you suspect is incorrect.

If your home or office building was constructed before 1996, it may be in need of a seismic retrofit.

A retrofit strengthens earthquake-vulnerable buildings to better withstand shaking, making them less likely to collapse or be damaged. Depending on the type of building, fixes include adding support — such as steel frames or beams — installing new concrete walls or repairing vulnerable welds.

Each local government independently decides whether older buildings need to be retrofitted or demolished. To assess the properties, cities can survey buildings and decide which retrofits are required. Most cities in Southern California that have recently passed retrofit laws started with “soft-story” buildings, typically low-rise apartments that can house dozens of people and have a flimsy first floor for carports.

About 6,000 buildings have been identified as potentially in need of a retrofit, according to city records requested by The Times. Cities that have recently passed retrofit laws include Los Angeles, Torrance, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Culver City, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Before the Northridge earthquake of January 1994, many cities across the county had retrofit laws on the books, but they primarily targeted old brick buildings. Many vulnerable structures remained and a 2013 Times investigation highlighted the risk.

Since 2015, at least seven cities have passed ordinances requiring improvements to structures such as soft-story or non-ductile concrete buildings.

In L.A., many of the deadlines to retrofit the largest soft-story buildings are now past, though some have been extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.