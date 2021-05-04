Japan and Mexico have earthquake early-warning systems. How does California’s compare?
Japan and Mexico have earthquake early-warning systems. How does California’s compare?
Japan has a sophisticated system to alert its residents, and Mexico City has ubiquitous sirens. Is California’s early warning system ready?
People are much more important than kits. People will help each other when the power is out or they are thirsty. And people will help a community rebuild and keep Southern California a place we all want to live after a major quake.
You can buy a plethora of earthquake kits online, but which ones are the best for the price? Here’s a look at four off-the-shelf options.
When the Big One hits, will Californians be ready for a lack of modern communication connections? Extended periods without essential utilities such as water and gas? Damage to homes? The mental health effects that often follow disaster?
Earthquake preparedness is about communication, resilience and understanding and mitigating your risks. Our newsletter course will teach you how.
Get prepared
What else you should know
More about earthquakes
Get earthquake-ready in six weeks
From building a kit to buying insurance, our Unshaken newsletter course will help you prepare.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Special projects