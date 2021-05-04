Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Unshaken

The guide to earthquake readiness and resilience that you’ll actually use.

Japan and Mexico have earthquake early-warning systems. How does California’s compare?

Japan has a sophisticated system to alert its residents, and Mexico City has ubiquitous sirens. Is California’s early warning system ready?

Welcome to Unshaken: Are you ready for a big earthquake?
These are some of the major earthquake risks facing California

Lucy Jones says this is the most important thing you can do to prepare for a quake

People are much more important than kits. People will help each other when the power is out or they are thirsty. And people will help a community rebuild and keep Southern California a place we all want to live after a major quake.

You can buy a plethora of earthquake kits online, but which ones are the best for the price? Here’s a look at four off-the-shelf options.

When the Big One hits, will Californians be ready for a lack of modern communication connections? Extended periods without essential utilities such as water and gas? Damage to homes? The mental health effects that often follow disaster?

Earthquake preparedness is about communication, resilience and understanding and mitigating your risks. Our newsletter course will teach you how.
