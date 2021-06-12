Your guide to retrofitting your home for earthquakes

Picture this: You’ve just bought and moved into your first home. You’ve found the right shade of eggshell paint for the walls and family pictures have been hung.

The house is really starting to feel like home. Then the L.A. area is hit by a 5.0 earthquake.

The shaking isn’t bad enough to upend civilization, but your house slides off its foundation. Now you’re stuck with an uninhabitable space — plus significant repair costs and a mortgage payment for a structure you can’t live in.

This scenario is preventable — and prevention is cost-effective.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 1 million homes in California need to undergo seismic retrofitting, according to Janiele Maffei, chief mitigation officer for the California Earthquake Authority.

The process is fairly simple and takes about a day, Maffei said. In Southern California, the cost of a standard seismic retrofit can be as low as $5,000. That initial investment is much less expensive than the alternative.

“The cost to actually rebuild a house is night and day,” said Keith Whallett, CEO of the Foundation Works, based in Burbank. Minor earthquake damage can be repaired as long as the house stays on its concrete foundation, he said. “If it slips off, then you can’t put your house back onto the concrete footing.”

The goal of seismic retrofitting is to make sure your home “performs better in an earthquake,” Maffei said, in terms of preserving life and property.

A variety of mandates and regulations exist throughout California, so property owners should familiarize themselves with all applicable local regulations. Skilled do-it-yourselfers (emphasis on “skilled”) can complete the retrofitting on their own, Maffei said. But most people will call an expert.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know.