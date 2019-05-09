Back then, the view from Signal Hill was of prairies and estuaries, of rivers cutting channels to the sea and mountains rising from the collision of ancient faults.

Much is irretrievable, but in this classroom — in the intonation of words and the careful assembly of phrases — lies an invocation of another time and place.

Like a detective following clues, Munro studied the work left by earlier linguists and ethnographers and slowly reassembled Tongva.

She calls her work “a reclamation effort” for a language that is no longer used in conversations. She avoids calling Tongva extinct; that, she said, is a hurtful pronouncement upon a culture that still exists and a world that in the eyes of many has never disappeared.

Each month they gather, practicing pronunciation, mastering the use of particles, singing songs and playing word games under the guidance of Pam Munro, a linguist from UCLA who has been teaching these classes for 15 years.

“Wereechey chinuuho,” adults and children sing in unison, “'epeekmok she'iinga.” (The itsy bitsy spider climbed the tule stalk.)

It recently surfaced, however, on a Facebook page with a Soundcloud link, and today it is taught in a classroom in San Pedro where students are working to reclaim its place in the world.

Tamaawot che'eenax “The mockingbird is singing.”

Munro stands at a whiteboard covered with words, circled letters, arrows, boxes within boxes.

Her students come from as far as the San Fernando Valley and Orange County. The oldest is 71, and the youngest, ages 6 to 11, are the grandchildren of two women of Tongva heritage.

Munro, 71, has studied the native languages of Southern California for nearly four decades.

She values clarity and precision to a point that might seem severe, but she leads each lesson with a thoughtful, collaborative energy, working with students as if Tongva could be shared with friends and neighbors.

Today she’s trying to form the word for “teacher.” There are expressions and words in Tongva — thank you, think, punish, rest, equality — that either were never recorded or never existed. They must be created, based on what is known of Tongva grammar and usage.

“We have the verb ‘know,’” she says, thinking out loud. “Hyoonax.”

She writes on the whiteboard: pavaaynax (“give water to”) and 'ashuuynak (“bathe”).

She circles the yn.

“Yn,” she says, “is causative. If we created a word for ‘to cause to know,’ we would need to put a yn in it.”

The class follows her lead and constructs hyonaayn'ar for “teacher.”

UCLA linguist Pam Munro leads a monthly class in San Pedro where students are trying to revive the lost language of Los Angeles’ Tongva people. Surrounded by other members of the class, Brent Scarcliff looks through illustrations of Tongva words done by the children in the class.

Munro grew up in upstate New York and moved to Riverside when she was 16. Her parents were librarians at the university. As an undergraduate at Stanford, she was a history major and a self-described language junkie with a knowledge of French, Italian, German and Russian.

“She experiences linguistics as a series of puzzles. That’s different than learning a language,” said Allen Munro, her husband of 50 years, who is also a student in the class. “She is always trying to figure out what’s going on inside these languages.”

At UC San Diego, she wrote her dissertation on Mojave, the language of the people of the Colorado River.

At the time, the 1970s, the study of the native languages of California was experiencing a renaissance — “groundbreaking and exciting,” she said — and guided by her mentor, linguist Margaret Langdon, Munro set out to work with native speakers to document and record the fundamentals of these languages.

“Finding out new things about a language that nobody has analyzed before, from a linguist’s point of view, that is what excited and grabbed me,” she said. “It is the most incredible high: figuring out how the language works and making good friends at the time.”

But Munro never imagined herself studying the Tongva language, known at the time as Gabrieliño. Unlike Luiseño, the first California language she had studied, Tongva had no native speakers.

Then one day in the late 1970s, she received from a colleague five file boxes with 4-by-6-inch slips of paper containing hundreds of notes on Tongva, research from a former student compiled from the work of an earlier linguist.

Reading through these slips, she felt a responsibility to understand Tongva and its language family.

But just words and sounds were not enough.

She needed to find the grammar.