The Valley Line: Debutante fashion show takes to the runway with pink theme

On May 11, nearly 100 guests gathered at the La Cañada Thursday Club to enjoy the organization’s provisional debutante fashion show, which had the theme “Pretty in Pink.”
The main room of the clubhouse was decorated in a haze of pink, with hundreds of balloons of all colors, from hot to soft pink.
The provisional 18 debutantes were all a-twitter with excitement, as they got ready to walk down the runway.
The provisional 18 debutantes were all a-twitter with excitement, as they got ready to walk down the runway.
This was a rare opportunity for them to present their visions of what current fashion means to them. These beautiful young women first chose outfits that showed off their personalities and hobbies, including sports and pep uniforms as well as fashions that showcased band and choir interests.
This was a rare opportunity for them to present their visions of what current fashion means to them. These beautiful young women first chose outfits that showed off their personalities and hobbies, including sports and pep uniforms as well as fashions that showcased band and choir interests.
The fashionista debutantes then modeled other clothes that captured the “Pretty in Pink” theme.
Doing an outstanding job as commentators for the show were Nareh Derhartounian and Sammy Aydin, who were part of the 2018 deb group.
After the fashion show, guests moved into the club’s tea room to chat, nibble on desserts that were pink and sipped pink lemonade.
The debutante fashion show is a requirement for the girls to complete the personal development part of the 16-month deb program. With this show, the girls learned to create a theme, develop it and bring it to fruition while working in a group.
On Dec. 28, the young women will make their debuts to society wearing white gowns at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
For more information about the Thursday Club debutante program, contact Yvonne Marchosky at ymarchosky@aol.com.
Jane Napier Neely covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.