The Valley Line: USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital foundation event was the ‘bee’s knees’

Gilbert pointed out that the flappers had new ideas about how to live as they broke away from the Victorian image of womanhood. They dropped the corset, chopped their hair in a bob, wore makeup and dropped layers of clothing to increase ease of movement. They created what many considered the “new” or “modern” woman. The flappers had both an image and an attitude that was free and wild — they were definitely the “cat’s whiskers,” another idiom of the day.