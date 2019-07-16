La Cañada area calendar

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit www.Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

City of La Cañada Flintridge hosts the LCF Chamber of Commerce’s July mixer and merchant’s mart — Thursday, July 18, 6 to 8 p.m. Paying homage to Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” city officials are going all out with a “scrumdidilyumptious” theme this year: “A World of Pure Imagination.” Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite character from the beloved children’s book. Food will be catered by Los Gringos Locos. Olberz Park, One Civic Center Drive, La Cañada. Admission is $10. For more information call the Chamber office at (818) 790-4289.

Book Sale at La Cañada Library — Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only for members of Friends of the La Cañada Flintridge Library, then 2 to 8 p.m. for the general public, Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by the Friends of the LCF Library, this summer sale takes the place of their customary spring sale, which was put on hold while the library underwent updating work. On the final day of the sale, prices drop to $1 per grocery bag of books. Proceeds from this event go toward purchasing books, magazines, newspapers and programming that are made available to patrons. The library is located at 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. For more information call (818) 790-3330.

PERFORMANCE

Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents “Michael Feinstein Sings Cole Porter” — Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. Gates for picnickers open at 5:30 p.m. Larry Blank will pick up the baton for this concert featuring Michael Feinstein as soloist and Mitzi Gaynor as a special guest. L.A. County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Guests can bring their own food and beverages or visit an on-site food vendor. Single tickets start at $25 and are available by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172, online at PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org or at the Arboretum on the day of the concerts.

“Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show” — Tuesdays to Sundays, through Sept. 1, evening shows at 8 p.m.; multiple performances on most Saturdays and Sundays. Rose Bowl Parking Lot K, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. The show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing features live actors, documentary footage, a 360-degree video production and props. The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $45 to $215 and can be purchased online at apollo11show.com. For more information call (833) 527-6556.

Music in the Park Summer Concert Series — Sunday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m., extended concerts go to 8:30 p.m. Presented by the city of La Cañada Flintridge, these free concerts are held in Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Bring a picnic basket, blankets and lawn chairs. If you’re also packing a canopy such as an E-Z UP, the city asks that you set it up at the back of the park so as to protect the views of other concert-goers. July 21: The Wise Guys Big Band. July 28: Live from Earth-A Tribute to Pat Benatar. Aug. 4: Laurel Canyon (Southern California Rock). Aug. 11: Scot Bruce, Elvis Tribute. Aug. 18: Upstream Music (Reggae). Aug. 25: Mark Easterday Band (Country). Sept. 1: Hot August Nights-A Tribute to Neil Diamond, extended to 8:30 p.m. For more information call City Hall, (818) 790-8880.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m. Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.

