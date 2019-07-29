Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Life and Arts

La Cañada History: Local wins javelin throw at 2009 Summer National Senior Games

Kathy Bergen
La Cañada Flintridge resident Kathy Bergen, a track and field competitor shown here demonstrating her javelin form in the summer of 2009, competed in that year’s Summer National Senior Games. She captured first in her age group, 65 to 69, in the javelin throw. (File photo)
By Carol Cormaci
July 29, 2019
1:46 PM
Ten Years Ago

Kathy Bergen of La Cañada Flintridge traveled to Palo Alto to compete in track and field events during the 2009 Summer National Senior Games, where she won first place in her age group (65 to 69) in the javelin throw and placed second in the 100-meter race . She and her husband, Bert, lifelong sports enthusiasts, took up track and field competitions when in their 50s. (In a 2016 interview Kathy Bergen told the Valley Sun she couldn’t wait to become an octogenarian: “I age up in three years ... I’ll break all the records when I’m 80,” she said with a smile.)

Twenty Years Ago

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council approved the hiring of green waste consultant at the cost of $10,820 to help bring the city into compliance with state mandates.

Thirty Years Ago

An Oxford Way resident reported her house was ransacked during a daytime burglary, with the intruders getting away with upwards of $65,000 (more than $130,000 in 2019 dollars) in oil paintings, sterling silverware and other items.

Forty Years Ago

During a special “Teen Week” on television’s Wheel of Fortune program, La Cañada resident Jon Dunn, then an eighth-grade student at Foothill Intermediate School, won more than $1,000 in prizes.

Fifty Years Ago

A rendering was released of the proposed new public library that would be built on Oakwood Avenue. The estimated cost for the project was $644,000 and the target date for completion was late fall 1970. The new library was to replace the then-existing one on La Cañada Boulevard that had to be removed to make way for the construction of the Foothill (210) Freeway.

Sixty Years Ago

Applications were being accepted in August 1959 at the La Cañada post office for the positions of clerk and carrier, with hourly pay ranging from $2 to $2.42. It was noted that applications filed by women would be accepted only for the position of clerk.

Compiled from the Valley Sun archives.

Life and Arts
Carol Cormaci
Carol Cormaci is the managing editor/opinion of Times Community News North, including the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader and La Cañada Valley Sun, the latter of which is her hometown paper and where she began her journalism career.  She writes the “Piece of Mind” column for the Valley Sun, drawing on local politics, public education and day-to-day community life for inspiration.  For the News-Press and the Leader she focuses on opinion page pieces and the weekend editorials.  She is a native Southern Californian and a proud UCLA Bruin.
