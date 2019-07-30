La Cañada area events

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit www.Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

Advertisement

Classic Car Show — Saturday, Aug. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Early Rodders Club of La Cañada will showcase more than 30 classic cars at Twelve Oaks Senior Living, 2820 Sycamore Ave., Glendale. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be served, and there will be live entertainment. RSVP to (818) 862-0811.

Book Sale at La Cañada Library — Thursday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by the Friends of the LCF Library, this summer sale takes the place of their customary spring sale, which was put on hold while the library underwent updating work. On the final day of the sale, prices drop to $1 per grocery bag of books. Proceeds from this event go toward purchasing books, magazines, newspapers and programming that are made available to patrons. The library is located at 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. For more information call (818) 790-3330.

Ceramics Workshop with Vince Pitelka — Aug. 5 through Aug. 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts Pitelka, who has been professionally involved in ceramics for more than 40 years. He has taught ceramics at the university level, including a 24-year stint as professor of art at Tennessee Tech University’s Appalachian Center for Craft, and his work has been exhibited internationally. During the workshop different approaches to pinch, coil and slab construction will be explored. The cost for the weeklong program is $700. Seating is limited. To reserve a spot visit cclcf.org .

La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer — Thursday, Aug. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. Dilbeck Real Estate, 1030 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, hosts this month’s chamber mixer. Admission is $10 for LCF Chamber members; $20 for guests. For more information call (818) 790-4289.

Advertisement

36th annual Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic — Monday, Aug. 19, check-in and lunch at 11:30 a.m.; Putting contest 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tee-off, 1 p.m., dinner and awards, 5 p.m. Organized by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group and the LCF Chamber of Commerce, this event is held at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive, La Cañada. The tournament format is a four-person scramble. Golfer package is $275. Dinner and awards banquet only, $50. Sign up at charityauctionstoday.com/t/36th-annual-crescenta-canada-golf-classic-a7badd1e08.

EXHIBIT

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

KID PICKS

“Angry Birds 2" Character Visit — Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. “Red” from the film “Angry Birds 2" being released Aug. 14 will be at the museum for photo opportunities and will participate in giveaways throughout the day (while supplies last).

Juggling Show with David Cousin — Monday, Aug. 5, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. Cousin holds five world records in juggling. For children ages 5 to 12.

Kids Food Festival — Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. A complete list of events taking place during the festival can be found at kidspacemuseum.org.

PERFORMANCE

Advertisement

Pasadena Symphony and Pops Presents “Michael Feinstein Sings Cole Porter” — Saturday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. Gates for picnickers open at 5:30 p.m. Larry Blank will pick up the baton for this concert featuring Michael Feinstein as soloist and Mitzi Gaynor as a special guest. L.A. County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Guests can bring their own food and beverages or visit an on-site food vendor. Single tickets start at $25 and are available by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172, online at PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org or at the Arboretum on the day of the concerts.

“Apollo 11 — The Immersive Live Show” — Tuesdays to Sundays, through Sept. 1, evening shows at 8 p.m.; multiple performances on most Saturdays and Sundays. Rose Bowl Parking Lot K, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. The show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing features live actors, documentary footage, a 360-degree video production and props. The running time is 90 minutes. Tickets are $45 to $215 and can be purchased online at apollo11show.com. For more information call (833) 527-6556.

Music in the Park Summer Concert Series — Sunday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m., extended concerts go to 8:30 p.m. Presented by the city of La Cañada Flintridge, these free concerts are held in Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Bring a picnic basket, blankets and lawn chairs. If you’re also packing a canopy such as an E-Z UP, the city asks that you set it up at the back of the park so as to protect the views of other concert-goers Aug. 4: Laurel Canyon (Southern California Rock). Aug. 11: Scot Bruce, Elvis Tribute. Aug. 18: Upstream Music (Reggae). Aug. 25: Mark Easterday Band (Country). Sept. 1: Hot August Nights-A Tribute to Neil Diamond, extended to 8:30 p.m. For more information call City Hall, (818) 790-8880.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m. Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.