La Cañada History: Fatal truck crash prompts law banning big rigs from ACH

Ten Years Ago

A temporary ban of trucks on Angeles Crest Highway following the April 1, 2009 runaway crash that took the lives of Angel Posca and his 12-year-old daughter Angelina and injured several others became permanent on Aug. 6, 2009 when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed AB1361 into law. The bill, written by then-Assemblyman Anthony Portantino (today our state senator) and sponsored by then-Sen. Carol Liu banned commercial vehicles exceeding three axles or 10,000 pounds. “It’s a good day,” then-Mayor Laura Olhasso said of the law’s enactment.

Twenty Years Ago

Craig Levra, then-president of the Sport Chalet chain of retail stores that was founded in La Cañada in 1959, added the title of chief executive officer to his job description on the recommendation of the chain’s founder, Norbert Olberz. Olberz continued his role as chairman of the board.

Advertisement

Thirty Years Ago

The former Richard Keilholtz building at the northeast corner of Foothill Boulevard and Commonwealth Avenue was demolished in the summer of 1989 to make way for a two-story building that would house a bank on its main floor.

Forty Years Ago

It was reported officials with a firm that then owned and operated the Riviera Country Club, Riviera Tennis Club, Los Angeles Athletic Club and the California Yacht Club had signed a letter of agreement with Gilbert Dreyfuss, president of the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club at the time , to manage the facility. Gary Tilden was named the new general manager.

Advertisement

Fifty Years Ago

The Flintridge Home Owners Assn., an active citizens group, affirmed its stance in an August 1969 mailing that Flintridge, located on the south side of the valley, should be kept as an unincorporated county community and not be included in expected plans for La Cañada to incorporate as a city.

Sixty Years Ago

The Crescenta-Cañada YMCA won approval from the Regional Planning Commission to construct headquarters and family facilities on 4½ acres of land on Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada that had been zoned residential.

Compiled from the Valley Sun archives.