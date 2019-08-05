The Valley Line: Orthopaedic Guild members help mark a grand opening

Marianne Jennings, president of the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild, along with members Caryl Pettit, Barbara Self, Alicia Thompson and guest Marjorie Buck were in attendance when L.A. Mayor Gil Garcetti delivered the keynote address at the ribbon-cutting grand opening of the new Urgent Care Center at Orthopaedic Institute for Children on July 23.

Dr. Anthony Scaduto, president and chief executive of the Orthopaedic Institute, spoke about the realization of a longtime dream of creating the state-of-the-art center to replace one that was built in the 1950s. He also mentioned that the hospital honored its 108-year promise to the community and never closed its doors to patients during the remodeling.

During the event, a banner was unveiled revealing that the institute has reached $13,327,065, or 70% of its 2020 campaign goal of $20 million. A highlight of the opening was a surprise performance of the UCLA marching band.

During this celebratory event, guests enjoyed food, drinks and music and toured the new urgent care center, which is double the size of the former facility.

It was an exciting day for our local guild, which meets monthly September through June in members’ homes. The organization’s major fundraiser is the annual Book and Author Luncheon, which this year will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.

For more information about the guild, its involvement with Orthopaedic Institute for Children, and the Book and Author luncheon, call Jeanne Long at (818) 248-7822.

***

Even though we are barely into August we are firmly launched into the dog days, the sultry summer slump in the community. A lot of Valleyites are taking advantage of this last gasp of summer and are vacationing before school begins in our community. Clubs are still on their summer hiatus, so, with the exception of the Orthopaedic Guild’s news, things are pretty quiet.

However, a most exciting thing happened in my yard recently: A mama mourning dove has made her nest in the magnolia tree in my back patio.

A mourning dove's nest with two blue eggs in the magnolia tree of society writer Jane Napier Neely’s back patio. (Courtesy of Braxton Sutton)

The dove has two beautiful light blue eggs in her carefully crafted nest. She is not skittish and is very calm as we continue to barbecue and dine on the patio.

She is such a lovely soft gray color. As she plumps herself around her treasured eggs I wish I could touch her. Soon, two babies will be squawking for food that will keep little mama very busy. I will keep you posted.

