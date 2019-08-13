La Cañada area events

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit www.Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer — Thursday, Aug. 15, 6 to 8 p.m. Dilbeck Real Estate, 1030 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, hosts this month’s chamber mixer. Admission is $10 for LCF Chamber members; $20 for guests. For more information call (818) 790-4289.

36th annual Crescenta Cañada Golf Classic — Monday, Aug. 19, check-in and lunch at 11:30 a.m.; Putting contest 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tee-off, 1 p.m., dinner and awards, 5 p.m. Organized by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group and the LCF Chamber of Commerce, this event is held at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive, La Cañada. The tournament format is a four-person scramble. Golfer package is $275. Dinner and awards banquet only, $50. Sign up at charityauctionstoday.com/t/36th-annual-crescenta-canada-golf-classic-a7badd1e08.

La Cañada Flintridge 17th Annual Wine & Food Tasting (new location this year) — Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for this popular event, which this year is moving to Olberz Park in the Town Center, One Civic Center Drive, LCF. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, the LCF Chamber of Commerce and Rosso Wines, this fundraiser will be used toward scholarships and other programs benefiting local students and the surrounding community. More than 18 restaurants, caterers and food specialty shops will serve up samples, and wine purveyors will pour wines from around the world. The event will feature a premium wine silent auction and a “wine toss,” where participants will try to win a bottle of wine using their throwing skills. Tickets are $60 per person when purchased in advance and $65 at the gate on the day of the event. Adults only; no children or pets will be allowed. For more information visit LaCanadaKiwanis.org or call the chamber office at (818) 790-4289.

EXHIBIT

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

KID PICKS

Kids Food Festival — Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 17 to 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Kidspace Children’s Museum, 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. A complete list of events taking place during the festival can be found at kidspacemuseum.org .

LECTURE

Stellar Evolution & Origins of the Elements — Saturday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m. Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Periodic Table with a lecture at the Mt. Wilson Observatory by retired JPL astrophysicist Tim Thompson, a trustee of the Mount Wilson Institute. Thompson will describe how the stars create the many elements around us as they move from birth to death. After the lecture, there will be outdoor food available and viewing through the 100-inch telescope until midnight. Admission is $25. For more information and to purchase tickets visit mtwilson.edu .

PERFORMANCE

Music in the Park Summer Concert Series — Sunday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m., extended concerts go to 8:30 p.m. Presented by the city of La Cañada Flintridge, these free concerts are held in Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd. Bring a picnic basket, blankets and lawn chairs. If you’re also packing a canopy such as an E-Z UP, the city asks that you set it up at the back of the park so as to protect the views of other concert-goers. Aug. 18: Upstream Music (Reggae). Aug. 25: Mark Easterday Band (Country). Sept. 1: Hot August Nights-A Tribute to Neil Diamond, extended to 8:30 p.m. For more information call City Hall, (818) 790-8880.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m. Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.