La Cañada area events

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit www.Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

Coffee with the Captain — Thursday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Todd Deeds, who heads the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, will be at the Starbucks Coffee located at 2230 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada to chat with members of the public about local crime trends, traffic issues and other area safety concerns.

Forum: “Do Elections Still Work?” — Thursday, Sept. 5, 9:30 a.m. This free, open forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters at the Women’s City Club, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and an optional breakfast ($25) is served at 9 a.m. The forum features two speakers: John Fuhrman, an authority on political systems for 45 years and Martha Zavala, chair of LWVPA’s voter service committee. Reservations are required for the breakfast and for an assured seat at the free forum. Register online at lwvpa.my.lwv.org or call the league office, (626) 798-0965.

Art Demonstration —Friday, Sept. 6, 7 to 9 p.m. Robert Sherrill is the featured artist at the Verdugo Hills Art Assn.'s first meeting of the new season at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada.

La Cañada Flintridge 17th Annual Wine & Food Tasting (new location this year) — Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for this popular event, which this year is moving to Olberz Park in the Town Center, One Civic Center Drive, LCF. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, the LCF Chamber of Commerce and Rosso Wines, this fundraiser will be used toward scholarships and other programs benefiting local students and the surrounding community. More than 18 restaurants, caterers and food specialty shops will serve up samples, and wine purveyors will pour wines from around the world. The event will feature a premium wine silent auction and a “wine toss,” where participants will try to win a bottle of wine using their throwing skills. Tickets are $60 per person when purchased in advance and $65 at the gate on the day of the event. Adults only; no children or pets will be allowed. For more information visit LaCanadaKiwanis.org or call the chamber office at (818) 790-4289.

Flintridge Riding Club Autumn Classic 2019 horse show — Sept. 25 through 29. Help Flintridge Riding Club mark its 97th anniversary in the community by attending the show, which benefits the California Professional Horsemen’s Foundation. The club is located at 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. For more information about specific events taking place during the show or to learn pricing on VIP boxes and anniversary dinner tickets, contact Cris Warner at (818) 388-7441.

EXHIBIT

“She’s Not Just a Photographer: the Art of Kimberly-Ann” — Runs Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Works of area artist Kimberly-Ann Talbert, including watercolors, acrylics, pastel, mixed media and photography will be on display at the La Cañada Flintridge Library , 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. For more information call (818) 790-3330, Ext. 3.

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

GRIEF PROGRAM

“Good Grief” — Six-week program beginning Sept. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. This program is for those who have lost a loved one through death. The group meets in the Parish Center at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 215 Foothill Blvd.,La Cañada. The series includes information on the grieving process and an opportunity to share with others in a small group. For additional information/registration, call the Parish Office (818) 949-4300.

KID PICKS

Pirate Day at Kidspace Museum — Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pirate-themed activities around the museum and the Pirate Band Sing-Along at 1 p.m. The museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. (626) 449-9144.

PERFORMANCE

Music in the Park Summer Concert Series Final Concert — Sunday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hot August Nights — A Tribute to Neil Diamond, will be presented by the city of La Cañada Flintridge in Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd., as the final concert of the 2019 summer-long series. Bring a picnic basket, blankets and lawn chairs. If you’re also packing a canopy such as an E-Z UP, the city asks that you set it up at the back of the park so as to protect the views of other concert-goers. For more information call City Hall, (818) 790-8880. Admission is free.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.

SIERRA CLUB

Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group presents Bruce Hale’s “South America and Cape Horn” —Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. The club meets at the Los Angeles County Public Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. Hale will share his experience and his perspective of the southernmost headland of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago of southern Chile, which is located on the small Hornos Island. The program begins following news of conservation and outings. Admission is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more details contact Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.