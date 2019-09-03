La Cañada area events

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit www.Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

Art Demonstration —Friday, Sept. 6, 7 to 9 p.m. Robert Sherrill is the featured artist at the Verdugo Hills Art Assn.'s first meeting of the new season at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada.

Sunrise Yoga — Saturday, Sept. 7, 6 to 7 a.m. Crescenta Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada. YMCA of the Foothills sponsors this free sunrise yoga class. Mats, blocks, straps and blankets will be provided if you do not have your own. This event is open to all and registration for the event is available via the Y’s membership services. For more information, email Jodie at jkendall@ymcafoothills.org.

Moon Festival Celebration for All Ages — Friday, Sept. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada, will host an evening of programs celebrating the Moon Festival. Storytelling, crafts, a mooncake cooking demonstration and tasting, and more. This event is sponsored by the Chinese Club of La Cañada Flintridge, Cathay Bank and the Friends of the La Cañada Flintridge Library.

AAUW Breakfast Meeting — Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. The Glendale Branch of the American Assn. of University Women will at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale. Cost for breakfast is $28 and may be paid at the door by cash or check payable to AAUW Glendale. For reservations, call Susie Robinson at (818) 951-6104 by Wednesday, Sept. 11. Guests are welcome. The speaker will be Nabil Elgabalawi. His program “From Rockets to GPS: The Career of a Scientist at JPL” will give attendees an inside glimpse of space investigations including the moon expedition of 50 years ago. AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities and meetings, visit glendale-ca-aauw.net.

La Cañada Flintridge 17th Annual Wine & Food Tasting (new location this year) — Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for this popular event, which this year is moving to Olberz Park in the Town Center, One Civic Center Drive, LCF. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, the LCF Chamber of Commerce and Rosso Wines, this fundraiser will be used toward scholarships and other programs benefiting local students and the surrounding community. More than 18 restaurants, caterers and food specialty shops will serve up samples, and wine purveyors will pour wines from around the world. The event will feature a premium wine silent auction and a “wine toss,” where participants will try to win a bottle of wine using their throwing skills. Tickets are $60 per person when purchased in advance and $65 at the gate on the day of the event. Adults only; no children or pets will be allowed. For more information visit LaCanadaKiwanis.org or call the chamber office at (818) 790-4289.

Flintridge Riding Club Autumn Classic 2019 horse show — Sept. 25 through 29. Help Flintridge Riding Club mark its 97th anniversary in the community by attending the show, which benefits the California Professional Horsemen’s Foundation. The club is located at 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. For more information about specific events taking place during the show or to learn pricing on VIP boxes and anniversary dinner tickets, contact Cris Warner at (818) 388-7441.

Rare and Vintage Book Sale — Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All are invited to Huntington Hospital’s boutique and consignment shop, the Huntington Collection for a special sale of vintage, rare, collectible and antiquarian books. The Collection has fiction, classics, art, history, poetry, biography, reference, cookbooks, periodicals and more. Select from hundreds of books: first editions, signed copies, multi-volume sets and vintage children’s books. Sale continues through the end of the month or until all books are sold. The Huntington Collection is located at 766 S. Fair Oaks, Pasadena. Parking is free. For more information call (626) 535-2468.

EXHIBIT

“She’s Not Just a Photographer: the Art of Kimberly-Ann” — Runs Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Works of area artist Kimberly-Ann Talbert, including watercolors, acrylics, pastel, mixed media and photography will be on display at the La Cañada Flintridge Library , 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. For more information call (818) 790-3330, Ext. 3.

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

GARDENING

The Montrose African Violet Society — Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Birch Room in the Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Guest speaker Mike Wronkowski, the general manager of Green Thumb in Newhall, will give a presentation on “Everything You Need to Know about Growing Plumerias.” There will be refreshments, a door prize, raffle and silent auction table. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. For more information, call (323) 236-0104 or visit www.montroseavsociety.org/meetings.

GRIEF PROGRAM

“Good Grief” — Six-week program beginning Sept. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. This program is for those who have lost a loved one through death. The group meets in the Parish Center at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 215 Foothill Blvd.,La Cañada. The series includes information on the grieving process and an opportunity to share with others in a small group. For additional information/registration, call the Parish Office (818) 949-4300.

KID PICKS

Pirate Day at Kidspace Museum — Sunday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pirate-themed activities around the museum and the Pirate Band Sing-Along at 1 p.m. The museum is located at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. (626) 449-9144.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.

SIERRA CLUB

Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group presents Bruce Hale’s “South America and Cape Horn” —Tuesday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. The club meets at the Los Angeles County Public Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. Hale will share his experience and his perspective of the southernmost headland of the Tierra del Fuego archipelago of southern Chile, which is located on the small Hornos Island. The program begins following news of conservation and outings. Admission is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more details contact Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

