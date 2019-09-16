La Cañada History: LCHS ’75 footballers tackle Mt. Whitney together

Ten Years Ago

The Valley Sun learned several members of the La Cañada High School class of 1975 varsity football team had gotten together in late August 2009 to scale Mt. Whitney, the contiguous United States’ tallest peak. The group’s leader, Mike Gillespie Jr., reported that the LCHS alumni crew, then in their early 50s, accomplished the 22-mile round trip in a day.

Twenty Years Ago

At the invitation of the campus PTA, more than 700 people turned out at Paradise Canyon Elementary School on a Saturday afternoon in September 1999 to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

Thirty Years Ago

On learning that wild peacocks living in the upper Angeles Crest area of La Cañada, considered a nuisance by some residents, were being shot and killed, and that people were using illegal traps to relocate them out of the area, the LCF City Council banned trapping them for a period of one year.

Forty Years Ago

During a special communion service the Rev. John H. Pruessner was installed the new rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church in LCF.

Fifty Years Ago

Approximately 20 to 25 La Cañada High School students in September 1969 burned copies of a campus rules and regulations packet and then gathered inside the administration office to demonstrate their objection to some of the new rules, including one regarding unexcused tardiness.

Sixty Years Ago

Although such action was still a few years away and would involve the public’s approval at the polls, the La Cañada Board of Realtors in September 1959 went on record in support of forming a unified school district in La Cañada to serve students in grades K-12. As of that year, the local public elementary schools were the only grades governed by the La Cañada school district, while the junior high located on Cornishon Avenue was under Pasadena Unified rule and local high school students attended Pasadena’s Muir High School, about 4.2 miles to the southeast of the junior high.

Compiled from the Valley Sun archives.