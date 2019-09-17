La Cañada area events

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

CLASSES

Free California Native Landscaping Class – Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsored by Foothill Municipal Water District, this class will be held at La Canada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd., La Canada. To register, call (818) 790-4036 or email lme@fmwd.com.

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer and ribbon-cutting — Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m. Framed in Montrose, 3423 Ocean View Blvd., Glendale, will host the mixer, which will also feature a dual ribbon-cutting as the business officially becomes a member of both the LCF Chamber and the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. Food and beverages will be served. Cost is $10 for LCF Chamber members; $20 for guests. For more information call (818) 790-4289.

La Cañada Flintridge 17th Annual Wine & Food Tasting (new location this year) — Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for this popular event, which this year is moving to Olberz Park in the Town Center, One Civic Center Drive, LCF. Presented by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, the LCF Chamber of Commerce and Rosso Wines, this fundraiser will be used toward scholarships and other programs benefiting local students and the surrounding community. More than 18 restaurants, caterers and food specialty shops will serve up samples, and wine purveyors will pour wines from around the world. The event will feature a premium wine silent auction and a “wine toss,” where participants will try to win a bottle of wine using their throwing skills. Tickets are $60 per person when purchased in advance and $65 at the gate on the day of the event. Adults only; no children or pets will be allowed. For more information visit LaCanadaKiwanis.org or call the chamber office at (818) 790-4289.

The Flintridge Riding Club will hold its 2019 Autumn Classic horse show Sept. 25-29. (File Photo/La Canada Valley Sun)

Flintridge Riding Club Autumn Classic 2019 horse show — Sept. 25 through 29. Help Flintridge Riding Club mark its 97th anniversary in the community by attending the show, which benefits the California Professional Horsemen’s Foundation. The club is located at 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. For more information about specific events taking place during the show or to learn pricing on VIP boxes and anniversary dinner tickets, contact Cris Warner at (818) 388-7441.

Rare and Vintage Book Sale — Thursday, Sept. 26, noon to 6 p.m. All are invited to Huntington Hospital’s boutique and consignment shop, the Huntington Collection for a special sale of vintage, rare, collectible and antiquarian books. The Collection has fiction, classics, art, history, poetry, biography, reference, cookbooks, periodicals and more. Select from hundreds of books: first editions, signed copies, multi-volume sets and vintage children’s books. Sale continues through the end of the month or until all books are sold. The Huntington Collection is located at 766 S. Fair Oaks, Pasadena. Parking is free. For more information call (626) 535-2468.

Sellebration rummage sale — Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, will host the Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc.’s annual community rummage sale. The Sellebration rummage sale provides community members with well-priced items such as home goods, toys and other apparel. For more information, email sellebration@nclglendale.org.

The 21st annual Wiggle Waggle Walk in support of the Pasadena Humane Society takes place Sunday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. (Raul Roa/Staff photographer)

21st annual Wiggle Waggle Walk — Sunday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, will again serve as the venue for the Pasadena Humane Society & S.P.C.A.’s community dog walk and fundraiser. The Wiggle Waggle Walk event’s proceeds go to the Pasadena Humane Society &S.P.C.A to provide care for numerous animals. General registration accepted until Sept. 27 costs $35. Late-minute registration occurs on event day and costs $50. For more information, email events@pasadenahumane.org or visit wigglewagglewalk.org. To register for the event, visit wigglewagglewalk.org.

Coyote presentation — Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. At the Los Angeles County Public Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta, the Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will host Ken Pellman’s presentation on coyotes. Pellman’s presentation will cover his knowledge and understanding of coyote’s habitats as well as their habits. For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Foothill Municipal Water District will host a rain barrel distribution event, where residents can pick up barrels they have pre-ordered through RainbarrelsIntl.com. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Rain Barrel Distribution Event — Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon. Foothill Municipal Water District is hosting this event in its parking lot, 4536 Hampton Road, La Cañada. Residents within the FMWD service area can receive a $35 rebate per each $65 rain barrel they purchase in advance and pick up at the event. There is a two-barrel limit per household. Pre-order through RainBarrelsIntl.com. Click the “events” tab and select “Foothill Municipal Water District” or call (919) 602-6313. For additional assistance, call Michael Le at (818) 790-4036.

EXHIBIT

“She’s Not Just a Photographer: the Art of Kimberly-Ann” — Through Sept. 30. Works of area artist Kimberly-Ann Talbert, including watercolors, acrylics, pastel, mixed media and photography will be on display at the La Cañada Flintridge Library , 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. For more information call (818) 790-3330, Ext. 3.

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

GARDENING

Mike Wronkowski will give a presentation to the Montrose African Violet Society on “Everything You Need to Know about Growing Plumerias" when the group meets Sept. 25 in Descanso Gardens. Guests are welcome. (Turnervisual / iStock / Getty Images)

The Montrose African Violet Society — Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Birch Room in the Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Guest speaker Mike Wronkowski, the general manager of Green Thumb in Newhall, will give a presentation on “Everything You Need to Know about Growing Plumerias.” There will be refreshments, a door prize, raffle and silent auction table. Guests are welcome to attend the meeting. For more information, call (323) 236-0104 or visit montroseavsociety.org/meetings .

PERFORMANCE

“A Journey of Angels” — Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m. ­Sponsored by the Armenian National Committee of America Greater Crescenta Valley Chapter, this musical performance is based on Dr. Kay Mouradian’s genocide memoir “My Mother’s Voice.” The performance will be staged at Lanterman Auditorium, 4491 Cornishon Ave, La Cañada. It is produced by an American team composed of book writer Brent Beerman, composer and lyricist Kathi Chaplar, and director Kay Cole. The memoir tells a story of horrors experienced by a 14-year-old Armenian girl during the Armenian Genocide of 1915. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by visiting itsmyseat.com or by texting (818) 275-4897.

“Magnificent Mozart” Opens Third@First Season at First United Methodist Church, Pasadena — Sat., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. This free program features Junko Ueno Garrett performing as piano soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat. The program will also include the composer’s Requiem, performed by the church’s Chancel Choir augmented by singers from several other area choirs. The Third@First orchestra will be conducted by Gregory Norton. The vocal soloists for the Requiem are Amanda Mello, Cynthia Crass, Matthew Miles and Elliot Levine. Choirs participating include: First Congregational Church of Pasadena, First United Methodist Church of Glendale and Chorale Bel Canto of Whittier. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena. Voluntary offerings will be accepted. For more information about the series, visit www.thirdatfirst.org.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.