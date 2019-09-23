The Valley Line: New venue for wine event a hit; Thursday Club launches new season with 1950s party

The 17th annual Wine and Food Tasting presented Sunday afternoon by the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada Flintridge and co-sponsored by the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce Assn. and Rosso Wine Shop was a huge success.

The new venue at Olberz Park was a perfect setting because it was right in the center of LCF and in front of our new city hall. Even though the daytime high reached about 90 degrees it didn’t deter a few hundred guests from turning out to sip and taste the offerings of more than 20 restaurants, caterers and food specialty shops, as well as exceptional wines from around the world.

The event was chaired by Mary Gant and Clyde Hemphill with Maureen Bond and Mike Leininger. Representing the chamber of commerce were Pat Anderson, Nancy Rappard and Tina Daly. Jeff Zimmitti was the wine coordinator for Rosso Wine Shop.

Mary Gant the co-director and founder of the 17th Annual Wine and Food tasting event, tries her luck in the "wine-toss" Sunday. (James Carbone)

A new and popular event this year was a “wine toss” game sponsored by Kobeissi Properties. There was a lot of excitement and cheering going on as guests tossed the different sized plastic rings over the necks of the wine bottles that were the prizes. Some of the wines featured at that booth were valued at more than $100.

There was also a silent auction of beautifully wrapped baskets filled with all sorts of good things.

Maureen Bond, installed this week as president of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, talks with guests at the silent auction booth during the 17th Annual Wine & Food tasting event Sunday. (James Carbone)

All in all it was hugely successful event in its new venue. Everyone was having a great time, especially as the sun lowered and gentle afternoon breezes swept through. They were having so much fun that they lingered on, chatting with friends. The volunteer clean-up crew had to practically remove the chairs some of the festival-goers were occupying after the event was officially over.



***

On Sunday, Sept. 15 the La Cañada Thursday Club welcomed their members back to the 2019-2020 club year with a fun party. There was a great turnout as 90 members, spouses and guests were ‘Rockin’ Around the Clock” at a ‘50s- themed gathering held in the clubhouse and and its adjoining patio.

Jari Faulkner and Brenda Pieroni stop at the “malt shop” for a photo opportunity at the Thursday Club's welcome-back party on Sept. 15. (Courtesy of the La Cañada Thursday Club)

Some of the guests got into the mid-century vibe by wearing casual looks from the time especially some of the guys in their Levis and white T-shirts. Jim Ryan was a page out of a ‘50s poster with the sleeve of his T-shirt rolled up holding his pack of Lucky Strike cigarettes. Those were the days!

The Thursday Club board, led by Sharon Combs, president, were the party coordinators including Jane Workman, Priscilla Brandt, Anne Buettner, Alice Ryan, Pam Heiberg, Alison McQuay, Jari Faulkner, Brenda Pieroni, Gracella Gibbs, Donna Jones, Alma Tycer, Cindi McIntosh Behr, Ani Derhartounian, Jody Platisa, Pat Ryan and Sheri Morton.

The cuisine was definitely after-school malt shop fare with cheeseburgers, fries and a variety of pies done to perfection by Pasadena’s Pie ’n Burger.

The dining tables were covered with black and white checkered cloths with milkshake glasses filled with pink and white carnations.

***

The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) took a day off Sept. 12 from planning for the annual Book and Author Luncheon and toured the Huntington Library.

Taking a tour at the Huntington Library are, front row from left, Arlene Massimino, Barbara Self, Ginney Pruitt, Marie Baker and Dee Dee Nuanes; and, back row from left, Alicia Thompson, Caryl Pettiit, Marianne Jennings, Joan Clevens and Linda Labrie. (Courtesy of the La Canada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild)

The tour was led by a LCFOG member Alicia Thompson, a docent at the library. After the tour a luncheon was enjoyed at the Café 1919 restaurant.

The Book and Author luncheon will be held Oct. 22 at the LCF Country Club. Proceeds will benefit Orthopaedic Institute for Children. For information about the luncheon contact Marianne Jennings at (818) 398-7323.