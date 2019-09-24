La Cañada area events: Pickleball court, Sheriff’s captain meet-and-greet, native flora

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

NEW SPORT IN TOWN

Pickleball “Grand Opening” in La Cañada — Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:45 to 9:30 a.m. Learn the sport of pickleball from eight expert instructors on the courts behind the skate park at 4490 Cornishon Ave., La Cañada. People of all ages enjoy playing pickleball, a cross between tennis and ping-pong, but it’s especially embraced by active seniors. One of the instructors at this event will be Don Ludwig, the retired athletic director of recreation at USC. To learn more join the “La Cañada Pickleball” page on Facebook or email lcpickleball@gmail.com.

CLASSES

Advertisement

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

EVENTS

Flintridge Riding Club Autumn Classic 2019 horse show — Sept. 25 through 29. Help Flintridge Riding Club mark its 97th anniversary in the community by attending the show, which benefits the California Professional Horsemen’s Foundation. The club is located at 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. For more information about specific events taking place during the show or to learn pricing on VIP boxes and anniversary dinner tickets, contact Cris Warner at (818) 388-7441.

Rare and Vintage Book Sale — Thursday, Sept. 26, noon to 6 p.m. All are invited to Huntington Hospital’s boutique and consignment shop, the Huntington Collection for a special sale of vintage, rare, collectible and antiquarian books. The Collection has fiction, classics, art, history, poetry, biography, reference, cookbooks, periodicals and more. Select from hundreds of books: first editions, signed copies, multi-volume sets and vintage children’s books. Sale continues through the end of the month or until all books are sold. The Huntington Collection is located at 766 S. Fair Oaks, Pasadena. Parking is free. For more information call (626) 535-2468.

Advertisement

Sellebration rummage sale — Saturday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Pacific Community Center, 501 S. Pacific Ave., Glendale, will host the Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc.’s annual community rummage sale. The Sellebration rummage sale provides community members with well-priced items such as home goods, toys and other apparel. For more information, email sellebration@nclglendale.org.

21st annual Wiggle Waggle Walk — Sunday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Brookside Park, 360 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena, will again serve as the venue for the Pasadena Humane Society & S.P.C.A.’s community dog walk and fundraiser. The Wiggle Waggle Walk event’s proceeds go to the Pasadena Humane Society &S.P.C.A to provide care for numerous animals. General registration accepted until Sept. 27 costs $35. Late-minute registration occurs on event day and costs $50. For more information, email events@pasadenahumane.org or visit wigglewagglewalk.org. To register for the event, visit wigglewagglewalk.org.

Rain Barrel Distribution Event — Sunday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon. Foothill Municipal Water District is hosting this event in its parking lot, 4536 Hampton Road, La Cañada. Residents within the FMWD service area can receive a $35 rebate per each $65 rain barrel they purchase in advance and pick up at the event. There is a two-barrel limit per household. Pre-order through RainBarrelsIntl.com. Click the “events” tab and select “Foothill Municipal Water District” or call (919) 602-6313. For additional assistance, call Michael Le at (818) 790-4036.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge presents “Coffee with the Captain” — Tuesday, Oct. 8, 10 to 11 a.m. Meet Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Todd Deeds, who oversees the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, in this free event at the Community Center, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive.

EXHIBIT

“She’s Not Just a Photographer: the Art of Kimberly-Ann” — Through Sept. 30. Works of area artist Kimberly-Ann Talbert, including watercolors, acrylics, pastel, mixed media and photography will be on display at the La Cañada Flintridge Library , 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada. For more information call (818) 790-3330, Ext. 3.

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

Coyote presentation — Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. At the Los Angeles County Public Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta, the Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will host Ken Pellman’s presentation on coyotes. Pellman’s presentation will cover his knowledge and understanding of coyote’s habitats as well as their habits. For more information, call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.

Advertisement

LECTURE

Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation and Theodore Payne Foundation present “The Power of Plants: Growing a Sustainable Future” — Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 to 3 p.m. This free lecture presented by Erin Johnson, will be held in the Visitor Center of the Lanterman House, 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada. Visitors will learn about the diversity of California’s native flora and how its use in urban landscapes reduces pesticides, conserves water and transforms spaces into thriving habitats. Lanterman House, with assistance from the Foundation, is planning to install a native plant garden that will represent the landscape the pioneer Lanterman family first saw when they arrived in the 1870s, according to Laura Verlaque, executive director of the Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation. “The Theodore Payne Foundation has drawn up the planting map for the Museum, and we are seeking volunteers to help install and maintain the garden,” she said. Seating for the lecture is offered on a first-come basis, with a maximum occupancy of 40. No reservations are necessary. For more information call (818) 790-1421.

PERFORMANCE

“Magnificent Mozart” Opens Third@First Season at First United Methodist Church, Pasadena — Sat., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. This free program features Junko Ueno Garrett performing as piano soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat. The program will also include the composer’s Requiem, performed by the church’s Chancel Choir augmented by singers from several other area choirs. The Third@First orchestra will be conducted by Gregory Norton. The vocal soloists for the Requiem are Amanda Mello, Cynthia Crass, Matthew Miles and Elliot Levine. Choirs participating include: First Congregational Church of Pasadena, First United Methodist Church of Glendale and Chorale Bel Canto of Whittier. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena. Voluntary offerings will be accepted. For more information about the series, visit www.thirdatfirst.org.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.