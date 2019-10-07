La Cañada History: 17-year-old La Cañada High student named the 1990 Rose Queen

Ten Years Ago

A $40-million project to bring low-pressure sewer systems to 680 households in three sections of the city south of Foothill Boulevard was turned down in October 2009 by voters who refused to form the necessary assessment district. Proposed assessments ranged from $40,145.39 to $72,923.63, depending on the location of a residential property, its size and the length of its street-foot frontage. Then-Mayor Laura Olhasso said it was unfortunate that due to voter rejection there would be no sewers in Flintridge, at least in the short term. “Certainly this project was very expensive and I absolutely understand that … I hope their septic systems continue to work,” Olhasso said.

Twenty Years Ago

Seven homes in the Wendover Road area near Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy were transferred from the Pasadena public school system to the La Cañada Unified School District by the Los Angeles County Committee on School Organization.

Thirty Years Ago

Yasmine Delawari, 17, a La Cañada High School senior, in October 1989 was named to the 1990 Tournament of Roses Royal Court. A week later she learned she would reign over the festivities as the 72nd Rose Queen.

Forty Years Ago

Contrary to what was widely considered popular opinion, a resident of the Sagebrush area of La Cañada Flintridge who was also a teacher at Crescenta Valley High School, in the fall of 1979 told the La Cañada school board that a poll had shown 64% of the residents of the western section of town did not want to leave Glendale Unified schools to join the LCUSD. “We are happy where we are,” Gary Keys told the local board.

Fifty Years Ago

Grand opening ceremonies, including a ribbon-cutting during which Richard Ralphs wielded the scissors, was held to welcome customers to the new Ralphs market in the Flynnridge shopping center on Foothill Boulevard at Gould Avenue. Soon to open in the same center were Cal-Med Pharmacy, La Cañada Variety, Villa di Roma Hair Fashions, Flintridge Gifts and a branch of Security Pacific National Bank.

Sixty Years ago

Residents armed with garden hoses watched as fire crews and bulldozers stopped the advancing Woodwardia fire in its tracks in Upper Gould Canyon near La Cañada’s Pizzo Ranch Road and Harter Lane. Several homes in the El Vago and Vista del Valle neighborhoods were scorched by the wildfire that was started by a disgruntled 19-year-old firefighter in the Angeles National Forest and caused the evacuation of hundreds of La Cañada residents.

Compiled from the Valley Sun archives.