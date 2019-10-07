The Valley Line: ‘Floaters’ hold Oktoberfest mixer, new deb class starts at Thursday Club

It was a balmy evening, feeling more like summer than autumn when more than 50 guests turned out to lift a stein of beer, munch on brat sandwiches, German potato salad and sweet strudel at the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn.'s Oct. 4 happy hour.

It was a spirited Oktoberfest party graciously hosted by John and Nancy Wolhaupter. John is the expert griller and his brats were done to perfection. Pouring the libations for the evening were Art Johnson, Cindy Crane and Pam Wiedenbeck.

The Wolhaupters’ expansive backyard was decorated with blue and white pendants and illuminated with white lights for the festive evening.

LCFTRA President Mike Davitt along with his wife, Alison, stopped by for a quick chat before they were off to see their son play in the St. Francis High football game. Alison was wearing her St. Francis T-shirt, showing off their school spirit.

Alison and Mike Davitt attend the float association’s Oktoberfest mixer. Mike is the president of the board of directors of LCFTRA. (Courtesy of Barbie Eland)

Among some of the people having a great evening at the party were Gene and Rosie Eagle, Rose Linda and Ricardo Gonzales, Carolyn Adams, Darlene and Joel Peterson, Sue Beatty, Madeline Moran, Bill Pounders, Sarah Marshall, Charles Thuss, our mayor, Len Pieroni and his wife, Brenda; Jim and Adine Misamore, Tony Riewe, Charlotte Layland, Tim Flynn, Caroline Craven, Bev Albright, Dick Grippi, Dwight and Janet Crumb, Gale and Tom Caswell, Cathy and Pete Palermo, Mary Gant, Becky and Chuck Gelhaar, Mary Ellen Knowles, Terry Beyer, Alice Perez and Trish McRae.

***

The La Cañada Thursday Club 2020 Les Fleurettes held their first meeting at the clubhouse, where there was much excitement as they heard about their upcoming program year and activities.

It was hands-on fun as they received instructions in flower-arranging taught by club member Kim Ortiz. Each of the eight prospective debs used their own creative skills to make beautiful bouquets with a variety of flowers.

It was a first meeting for the 2020 debutante group for the La Cañada Thursday Club. From left, they are Kendall Knudsen, Maddie Reinoso, Seema Kayali, Cari James, Kelleigh Serdar, Payton Shaylor, Miuccia Ishibashi and Grace Fontes. (Courtesy of the La Cañada Thursday Club)

This was also a perfect time for them to get to know each other better and perhaps share talk about the anticipation of wearing their white gowns for their formal presentation to society in late December 2020.