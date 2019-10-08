La Cañada area events: Pumpkin patch, free document shredding, chamber mixer at Lanterman House and more

A roundup of community events in and around La Cañada Flintridge. To submit items, email carol.cormaci@latimes.com.

Free Community Document Shredding Event —Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This free service is courtesy of the La Canada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, SCORE of Greater Los Angeles and Athens Services and will be held in the lower parking lot at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale. Look for signs posted on Verdugo directing drivers to the special entrance to the shredding area. Limit: 10 boxes of documents. No film, DVDs or e-waste will be accepted. For more information call the Chamber office at (818) 790-4289.

Fourth annual Walk for Water — Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. Montrose Community Park, 3529 Clifton Place. The Glendale Sunrise Rotary Club will host a fundraiser for Aid Africa. Starting at the park, the participants will be given a 5-gallon water container and told to walk to the Montrose Fire Station in order to fill their container and receive a tour of the station. For more information, call Irene Keller at (818) 389-6442 or email at ijkeller@aol.com, Peter Keller at (818) 359-6778 or email at peter@aidafrica.net.

The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. is holding a Dine Out fundraiser Oct. 15 at John Sparr Tavern to help pay for its float entry in the 2020 Rose Parade, “Dodo Bird Flight School.” (Hand In / La Cañada Valley Sun)

Advertisement

Dine Out fundraiser for La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assn. — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 to 9 p.m. John Sparr Tavern, 3437 Ocean View Blvd., Glendale. Reservations are a must because the space is limited. Call (818) 957-7488. To accommodate a party larger than four or five guests, ask for the patio.

Lanterman House, 4420 Encinas Drive, will host the LCF Chamber of Commerce mixer on Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer at Lanterman House — Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. This month’s Chamber mixer is hosted by Lanterman House museum, 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada. Several area businesses will be providing food and beverages for this event. Overflow parking is available nearby at La Cañada Congregational Church, 1200 Foothill Blvd. Admission is $10 for LCF Chamber members, $20 for guests. For more information call the Chamber office at (818) 790-4289 or Lanterman House, (818) 790-1421.

Comedy Night with Ron Pearson — Sunday, Oct. 20, doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. La Cañada resident and comedian Ron Pearson is featured in this special show at the Ice House, 24 Mentor Ave., Pasadena, held in support of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. For ages 21 and up, there is a two-drink minimum. General admission tickets are $45 and Golden Circle VIP tickets are $55. To learn more about this “FUNraiser” organized by the CV Sheriff’s Support Group, contact Lisa Dutton at (818) 249-8378. For tickets, visit icehousecomedy.com.

Advertisement

Book & Author Luncheon — Tuesday, Oct. 22, early book sales 9:30 a.m., program, 10:30 a.m., lunch, 12:30 p.m. La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild celebrates 62 years of supporting the Orthopaedic Institute for Children with its annual book event at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive, La Cañada. The featured authors this year are Brigit Binnes (“Eating Up the West Coast”), Naomi Hirahara (“Iced in Paradise”) and Lydia Fitzpatrick (“Lights All Night Long”). Reservations are $65 and include complimentary valet parking. Seating is limited. To make a reservation, call Marianne Jennings at (818) 398-7323.

Friends of the La Canada Flintridge Library will hold their fall book sale Oct. 23-26 at the library, 4545 Oakwood Ave. (File Photo/La Cañada Valley Sun)

Fall Book Sale — Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 26. Friends of the La Cañada Library hosts this annual sale, with 100% of its proceeds going to support the local library’s efforts to serve the community. Hours on Wednesday, Oct. 23 are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., exclusively for members of the Friends of the Library organization; from 2 to 8 p.m. that day the sale is open to the general public. Membership to the group can be purchased at the door. The remaining hours of the sale, all open to the public, are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with special pricing that day of $1 per bag. The library is located at 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada.

“Carved” at Descanso Gardens — Wed., Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 27, evenings. The light of 1,000 carved pumpkins will glow throughout this new family-friendly show, for which timed entry tickets are on sale now. Seasonal snacks, pumpkin-carving demonstrations and “special surprises” are promised by the event’s producer, Mike Pollock. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Tickets are $25 for Descanso members, $30 for nonmembers and are available at descansogardens.org .

Joe Puglia will be the featured speaker at a lunch event Oct. 25 at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge. (File Photo)

Lunch and conversation with Dr. Joe Puglia — Friday, Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m. The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge presents this event at its campus, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Puglia will speak on his experience as an officer in the Marines in 1970, during the Vietnam War. The peace movement, American involvement tactics and other facets of the conflict will be covered. RSVPs are due by Tuesday, Oct. 22 and can be made by calling the Community Center office at (818) 790-4353 or by sending an email to office@lcfcc.org.

11th annual San Gabriel Valley HIV/AIDS Action Summit—Monday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to noon. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale, hosts this year’s summit organized by state Sen. Anthony Portantino in collaboration with City of Hope. AIDS experts, government officials, community groups and students will participate in discussions of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

A native plant sale will be held at Eaton Canyon Nature Center on Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Betsy Collins)

Advertisement

Native plant sale — Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Water-wise, sustainable plants will be sold at Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. Sponsored by the San Gabriel Mountains Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. Expert volunteers will be available to answer questions about selecting, growing and caring for native plants.

EXHIBIT

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

KID PICKS

Kidspace Spooktacular: Monster Mash — Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, 5:30 to 9 p.m. both dates. Guests are invited to don their costumes, meet up with a “ghost host” and search for candy and other treats, encountering fun and frightful characters along the way. Spooky slime station, “Franken-Art” projects and more. Admission is $14 for guests over age 1 and $10 for Kidspace Museum members. Kidspace Children’s Museum is located in Brookside Park at 480 N. Arroyo Blvd., Pasadena. For more information visit kidspacemuseum.org.

Pumpkin Patch — Friday, Oct. 18, 2 to 5 p.m. La Cañada Elementary School will be selling Underwood Farms pumpkins during this after-school event held on the La Cañada Boulevard side of the campus, just north of Memorial Park. Spray-tattoo artists will be working their magic and attendees can also enjoy games, mystery bags, a fall-themed “selfie booth,” raffle and homemade treats courtesy of the fifth grade. Sponsoring the pumpkins this year is Jacki Asplund of Compass Real Estate. There is no admission fee.

PERFORMANCE

“Magnificent Mozart” Opens Third@First Season at First United Methodist Church, Pasadena — Sat., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. This free program features Junko Ueno Garrett performing as piano soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat. The program will also include the composer’s Requiem, performed by the church’s Chancel Choir augmented by singers from several other area choirs. The Third@First orchestra will be conducted by Gregory Norton. The vocal soloists for the Requiem are Amanda Mello, Cynthia Crass, Matthew Miles and Elliot Levine. Choirs participating include: First Congregational Church of Pasadena, First United Methodist Church of Glendale and Chorale Bel Canto of Whittier. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena. Voluntary offerings will be accepted. For more information about the series, visit www.thirdatfirst.org.

Advertisement

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.