La Cañada area events: LCF Chamber mixer at museum; mosquito forum, Halloween activities

Lanterman House is the venue Thursday, Oct. 17, when the LCF Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly mixer event, from 6 to 8 p.m. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer at Lanterman House — Thursday, Oct. 17, 6 to 8 p.m. This month’s Chamber mixer is hosted by Lanterman House museum, 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada. Several area businesses will be providing food and beverages for this event. Overflow parking is available nearby at La Cañada Congregational Church, 1200 Foothill Blvd. Admission is $10 for LCF Chamber members, $20 for guests. For more information call the Chamber office at (818) 790-4289 or Lanterman House, (818) 790-1421.

Aedes aegypti is commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito because it can transmit the tropical diseases, dengue and zika. A mosquito forum is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19.

Mosquito Forum —Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 to 4 p.m. The new, day-biting Aedes mosquito has been invading foothill communities. These mosquitoes can transmit serious diseases like Zika virus, yellow fever and dengue. This forum teaches residents how to effectively fight against the persistently invasive mosquito and will include Mosquito 101, disease risks and effective repellants. State Sen. Anthony J. Portantino hosts this forum in collaboration with the Greater LA County Vector Control District, the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District and the Pasadena Health Department. The event will be held in the Jack Scott Room at Pasadena City College’s Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP to Vickere.Murphy@sen.ca.gov.

Comedian and emcee Ron Pearson will be featured in a comedy night at the Ice House in Pasadena, held in support of the CV Sheriff’s Station. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

Comedy Night with Ron Pearson — Sunday, Oct. 20, doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. La Cañada resident and comedian Ron Pearson is featured in this special show at the Ice House, 24 Mentor Ave., Pasadena, held in support of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station. For ages 21 and up, there is a two-drink minimum. General admission tickets are $45 and Golden Circle VIP tickets are $55. To learn more about this “FUNraiser” organized by the CV Sheriff’s Support Group, contact Lisa Dutton at (818) 249-8378. For tickets, visit icehousecomedy.com.

11th annual San Gabriel Valley HIV/AIDS Action Summit —Monday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to noon. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, 1812 Verdugo Blvd., Glendale, hosts this year’s summit organized by state Sen. Anthony Portantino in collaboration with City of Hope. AIDS experts, government officials, community groups and students will participate in discussions of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Book & Author Luncheon — Tuesday, Oct. 22, early book sales 9:30 a.m., program, 10:30 a.m., lunch, 12:30 p.m. La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild celebrates 62 years of supporting the Orthopaedic Institute for Children with its annual book event at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive, La Cañada. The featured authors this year are Brigit Binnes (“Eating Up the West Coast”), Naomi Hirahara (“Iced in Paradise”) and Lydia Fitzpatrick (“Lights All Night Long”). Reservations are $65 and include complimentary valet parking. Seating is limited. To make a reservation, call Marianne Jennings at (818) 398-7323.

Fall Book Sale — Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 26. Friends of the La Cañada Library hosts this annual sale, with 100% of its proceeds going to support the local library’s efforts to serve the community. Hours on Wednesday, Oct. 23 are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., exclusively for members of the Friends of the Library organization; from 2 to 8 p.m. that day the sale is open to the general public. Membership to the group can be purchased at the door. The remaining hours of the sale, all open to the public, are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with special pricing that day of $1 per bag. The library is located at 4545 Oakwood Ave., La Cañada.

“Carved” at Descanso Gardens — Wednesday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 27, evenings. The light of 1,000 carved pumpkins will glow throughout this new family-friendly show, for which timed entry tickets are on sale now. Seasonal snacks, pumpkin-carving demonstrations and “special surprises” are promised by the event’s producer, Mike Pollock. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Tickets are $25 for Descanso members, $30 for nonmembers and are available at descansogardens.org .

Lunch and conversation with Dr. Joe Puglia — Friday, Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m. The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge presents this event at its campus, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Puglia will speak on his experience as an officer in the Marines in 1970, during the Vietnam War. The peace movement, American involvement tactics and other facets of the conflict will be covered. RSVPs are due by Tuesday, Oct. 22 and can be made by calling the Community Center office at (818) 790-4353 or by sending an email to office@lcfcc.org.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will lead a trail ride, “Barger’s Trail Blazers,” on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will be staged at the Flintridge Riding Club. Above, scores of riders head out from the starting point at the local club for a 2015 ride. (Photo by Mike Mullen)

Barger’s Trail Blazers Ride – Saturday, Oct. 26; check-in and breakfast, 7 a.m.; trail ride begins at 9 a.m. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will lead this event, which will be staged at Flintridge Riding Club, 4625 Oak Grove Drive, La Cañada. Riders will enjoy the scenic trails around the La Cañada Flintridge area. The day will conclude with a traditional barbecue and live country western music. The cost of the trail ride is $30 per person, which includes breakfast, lunch and refreshments during the ride (horse rentals are not included). Non-riders are welcome. Pre-registration is required and the registration deadline is Oct. 17. For more information call Silvia at (909) 599-8411.

Native plant sale — Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Water-wise, sustainable plants will be sold at Eaton Canyon Nature Center, 1750 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. Sponsored by the San Gabriel Mountains Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. Expert volunteers will be available to answer questions about selecting, growing and caring for native plants.

Peggy Grande will be the keynote speaker at the YMCA of the Foothills’ annual Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 7. Above, former President Ronald Reagan in 1999 met his executive assistant Grande’s newborn daughter Paige. (Courtesy of the Hachette Book Group)

29th annual Prayer Breakfast —Thursday, Nov. 7 breakfast at 6:30 a.m.; program at 7 a.m. The community is invited to the YMCA of the Foothills annual event benefiting the Y’s Chaplain Services program. Peggy Grande, author of “The President will See You Now,” who served as executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan, will be the keynote speaker. The event is hosted at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada. To find out more and to purchase tickets in advance for $30, visit www.ymcafoothills.org/prayer. Tickets will be available at the door for $35.

The Glendale Branch of the American Assn. of University Women (AAUW) breakfast meeting — Saturday, Nov. 9. The group meets at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale. The featured speaker is Alain Touwaide, scientific director for the Preservation of Medical Traditions in Washington, D.C. Cost for breakfast is $28 and can be paid at the door by cash or check. Reservations are due by Nov. 6 and can be made by sending an email to Susie Robinson at marilyn_robinson@hotmail.com. Guests are welcome. To learn more about membership in the Glendale chapter of AAUW, visit glendale-ca.aauw.net.

EXHIBIT

Shine a Light at Descanso Gardens’ Sturt Haaga Gallery — Through Oct. 27. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Carole Kim has been working in Descanso as its first artist in residence. Shine a Light is a presentation of her work, including digital metal prints, micro video projections, window treatments and a multimedia installation in the gallery. Outside its doors, she’ll also present site-specific installations throughout the gardens. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada. Free with Descanso admission. Visit descansogardens.org for more details.

KID PICKS

Pumpkin Patch — Friday, Oct. 18, 2 to 5 p.m. La Cañada Elementary School will be selling Underwood Farms pumpkins during this after-school event held on the La Cañada Boulevard side of the campus, just north of Memorial Park. Spray-tattoo artists will be working their magic and attendees can also enjoy games, mystery bags, a fall-themed “selfie booth,” raffle and homemade treats courtesy of the fifth grade. Sponsoring the pumpkins this year is Jacki Asplund of Compass Real Estate. There is no admission fee.

”Spooktacular!” La Cañada Elementary School’s 32nd annual Halloween Haunt —Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy festive game booths, fun inflatables, and LCE’s famed Spooky Sales featuring silly string and confetti eggs during this fundraiser on the school campus, 4540 Encinas Drive, La Cañada. There will be food, including the Korean barbecue prepared by school families, and sweet treats. Children aged preschool to sixth grade are invited to enter the costume contests. LCE’s annual costume and pumpkin carving contests begin at 11:30 a.m. and are accompanied throughout the day by festive DJ entertainment and returning special guest emcee for the day, state Sen. Anthony Portantino. Adults can bid on a wide variety of items in the silent auction tent or online at www.bidpal.net/haunt2019. Wristbands, which entitle children to unlimited game play and lunch may be purchased at the event for $45, or individual tickets may be purchased for $1 each. For more information visit www.lcepta.org, or contact event chairs Keisha Wilcox and Sheila Dunbar at haunt@lcepta.org.

Free Arts & Crafts Workshop—Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 to 5 p.m. Gelson’s Market at 635 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, hosts this mini-pumpkin decorating workshop. For more information call (818) 790-0563.

PERFORMANCE

“Magnificent Mozart” Opens Third@First Season at First United Methodist Church, Pasadena — Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. This free program features Junko Ueno Garrett performing as piano soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat. The program will also include the composer’s Requiem, performed by the church’s Chancel Choir augmented by singers from several other area choirs. The Third@First orchestra will be conducted by Gregory Norton. The vocal soloists for the Requiem are Amanda Mello, Cynthia Crass, Matthew Miles and Elliot Levine. Choirs participating include: First Congregational Church of Pasadena, First United Methodist Church of Glendale and Chorale Bel Canto of Whittier. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena. Voluntary offerings will be accepted. For more information about the series, visit www.thirdatfirst.org.

POLITICAL MEETING

Andre Henry to address racism at Cañada-Crescenta Democratic Club —Sunday, Oct. 20, 3 to 5 p.m. Musician, social justice activist, and entertainer Andre Henry, will speak when the club holds its monthly meeting at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta. State Sen. Anthony Portantino will also speak at the meeting, giving a wrap-up and successes of the past California legislative session. The club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga. The meetings are open to the public and are free of charge.

CLASSES

International Folk Dancing — Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to learn and do fun and beautiful dances from around the world every Thursday evening at the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Teaching level is adjusted to each evening’s participants. The large dance room has a new floor and the ample parking is free. Each dancer’s $5 pays for the class use of the facility. For more details, visit Foothill.Dance or contact JanRayman@charter.net or (818) 790-8523.

SENIORS

Pioneer Club/New Beginnings Club — Mondays at 11 a.m.Seniors who would like to lunch with others and perhaps enjoy a game of bingo or go on outings are invited to check out the Pioneer Club that meets the first and third Monday each month at Holy Redeemer Church, 2411 Montrose Ave., Montrose, or the New Beginnings Club that convenes at St. James the Less, 4625 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta each second and fourth Monday. For more information about the Pioneer Club, call Mary Mancuso at (818) 249-8454. To learn more about the New Beginnings Club call Gloria Pauly at (818) 248-2944.