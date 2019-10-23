The Valley Line: Lanterman House hosts LCF Chamber mixer; local Kiwanis clubs install officers

La Cañada’s grand manse, the historic Lanterman House museum, was the setting Oct. 17 for a lovely La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer.

Nearly 70 people came to meet Emily Lanterman, the lady of the house. Well, it wasn’t really Emily, inasmuch as she passed away decades ago, but a woman dressed like her, who told of her days in early La Cañada. Emily was the wife of Dr. Roy Lanterman and the mother of two active boys, Lloyd and Frank. Lloyd went on to be an engineer and Frank held a long career as a member of the state Assembly. Frank Lanterman in his earlier years was a professional theater organist.

La Cañada Flintridge Chamber board official Adam Ralphs addresses the audience at the chamber’s Oct. 17 mixer at Lanterman House while two members of the Miss La Cañada Flintridge Court look on. (Courtesy of the LCF Chamber of Commerce)

Also greeting guests at the event was Laura Verlaque, executive director of Lanterman House. The newly appointed president of the LCF Chamber's board, Adam Ralphs, served as emcee for the evening.

Tall cocktail tables draped in white cloths held autumn-like centerpieces with little pumpkins and mixed bouquets of fall flowers wrapped in orange burlap. Board member Christy Schoberg was in charge of the décor, and she created a lovely setting.

It was a happy crowd, and the weather was delightful as guests mixed and chatted about community happenings.

Nearly 70 guests gather for the Oct. 17 La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer hosted by Lanterman House. (Courtesy of Randy Strapazon)

Restaurants providing simply scrumptious food that was actually more like a feast were Berge’s, Black Cow and Star Café, Café X20, Cocoa Noir Bakery & Café, Doña Maria, La Cañada Imports, Taylors Restaurant, Renauds French, Los Gringos Locos, Min’s Kitchen, Pizza Kitchen, Round Table Pizza, Casa Cordoba, Penelope’s Café and Robert Moses Artisanal Foods. Randy Strapazon, who serves on the Lanterman board, did a fantastic job lining up the food vendors.

It truly was a special evening at the Lanterman House and guests were also invited to tour this historic La Cañada landmark.

***

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada 2019-2020 officers and directors include, from left, Mike Leininger, director; Sky Sprowles, secretary; Dennis Fors, president-elect; Maureen Bond, president; Michael Freed, immediate past president; Terry Piasky, vice president; directors Gigi Schlueter, Trish McRae, Terry Walker, Diane Della Valle, Pat Liddell, Matt Regan and Carl Christensen. Not pictured oare treasurer Farhad Motia and director Al Magee. (Courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada)

Wednesday, Sept. 25 was an important date for our two local Kiwanis clubs, which both held their annual installation of officers and directors for the 2019-20 club year.

The La Cañada La Crescenta Kiwanis Club-AM, which meets early on Wednesday mornings at Lutheran Church in the Foothills, held its installation of officers there. Installing Officer Jose Sierra installed President Tom Petersmeyer, President Elect Sydni Taylor, Vice President (Programs), John Wray, Treasurer Martha Burns, Secretary Rosemary Hook and Past President Chris Ecker along with directors Joe Thompson, Marilyn Cable, Brian Hummel, Barbie Eland, Mary Ann Ralser, Joyce Ruygrok and Tom Petersmeyer.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada, who sit down to lunch together in Descanso Gardens at noon on Wednesdays, held their 72nd annual installation at the Oakmont Country Club. During that event, the gavel was officially presented to new President Maureen Bond from Immediate Past President Michael Freed.

Jack Dawson, seated, is honored as the recipient of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada 2018-2019 Gil Smith Award, presented by Michael Freed, immediate past president of the club during the recent installation dinner at Oakmont Country Club. (Courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada)

During that event, the 2018-19 Gil Smith Award was presented to Jack Dawson for his dedication to the club and its projects. The “Rookie of the Year Award” was given this year to two individuals, siblings Trish McRae and Alice Perez.

“We’re going to make it a great year, with the members involved at every engagement,” Bond, the club’s new president, said. “What’s exciting is that we’ve got a group of dynamic volunteers, with a lot of heart and talent, who are committed to making a difference for the youth in our community. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish and welcome anyone who’s interested to come check out the noon day Kiwanis.”

The Glendale native, who serves as executive director of the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, joined Kiwanis in 2015.

Installed along with Bond and Freed were President-Elect Dennis Fors, Vice President Terry Piasky, Secretary Sky Sprowles and Treasurer Farhad Motia. Directors are Carl Christensen, Diane Della Valle, Pat Liddell, Mike Leininger, Al Magee, Trish McRae, Matt Regan, Gigi Schlueter and Terry Walker.

The emcee for the evening installation dinner was 2017-18 Kiwanis Past President Chuck Terhune.

Both of our dynamic Kiwanis clubs always welcome new members and visitors. Early risers who might be interested in joining the AM group can visit lcfkiwanisam.org, while those who’d like to learn more about the noon club can find more details at lacanadakiwanis.org.

