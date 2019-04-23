3 members of JPL Boy Scout Troop 509 are new Eagle Scouts

Sebastian Houseknecht is a 17-year-old senior at Redondo Union High School, who previously studied at La Cañada High School. He began scouting in fourth grade as a Cub Scout. Initially a member of Calabasas Troop 127, and then Troop 509 in La Cañada, he earned 110 merit badges and 16 palms and served as troop guide. His outings included backpacking at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and sailing and snorkeling at Sea Base in the Florida Keys.