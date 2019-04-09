State DAR award goes to St. Bede student for her essay on American history

Tackling the topic “The Women's Suffrage Campaign,” St. Bede the Venerable School eighth-grader Madeline Higgins penned an essay that on March 14 won the state Daughters of the American Revolution’s competition, Southwest District.
The announcement of her victory was made last week by her sponsoring group, the Don José Verdugo Chapter of DAR, comprised primarily of members who live in the Crescenta-Cañada Valley. The California State Society of DAR is headquartered in Glendora.
Having that big win to celebrate, Madeline’s next challenge is to win the national DAR contest. Statewide winners are given a silver medal and certificate noting their achievement. The national winner, who will be announced at the DAR Continental Congress in June, is bestowed a gold pin, a monetary award and a certificate.
The competition is open to children in grades five, six, seven and eight. Those in grade five are asked to submit an essay of 300 to 600 words, while those in grades six through eight are invited to write an essay of 600 to 1,000 words.
Madeline, who received the award from State Regent Adele Lancaster, was joined at the state DAR conclave last month by her mother, Marilyn Higgins, father Gabriel Higgins and brother, Gabriel Higgins Jr.
For more information about the annual competition, contact Bronwen Aker at bronwen.aker@gmail.com.