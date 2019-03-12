Guild enjoys a hard-hat tour of construction at Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Given the opportunity to see philanthropic dollars they’ve raised in action, members of the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild on March 7 convened at Orthopaedic Institute for Children for a luncheon meeting and tour of construction of a new medical pavilion there.
“The construction is going very well and on schedule. In about 4½ months, we will open doors to our new Urgent Care Center, the largest such pediatric facility in the United States,” Karla Delgado, assistant director of Development and Community Outreach, told the La Cañada Flintridge group.
Leading the tour was Khaleel Reshmawi, project manager for Jacobs, the firm contracted for the job. The building is the centerpiece for the institute’s “Vision for Our Future” $20-million capital campaign and involves the reconstruction of the hospital’s Lowman Building, which first opened in 1959. Work got underway last fall.
The La Cañada Flintridge Guild is one of four such organizations that support the Charitable Children’s Guild.
The guild meets monthly, September through June, in a member’s home. To learn more about the organization, call Jeanie Long at (818) 248-7822.