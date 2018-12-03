The Valley Line: La Cañadans feel the beat as holiday season warms up

If you have been perusing this column for some (or all!) of the many years I have been writing it, you know that I love Christmas! My house is decorated completely, inside and out. One of my favorite things to do is decorate my Christmas tree. I gently unwrap each ornament that was wrapped in tissue paper and stored away for a year. They all bring up treasured memories and places I’ve been as I place them on the tree. Each one is like a little gift.