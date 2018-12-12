The Valley Line: Guests — and the clubhouse — dressed festively for Thursday Club soiree

Another tradition is that the festival serves as an introduction of the Miss La Cañada Flintridge court for the ensuing year. We now know who has been selected to serve on the court — Kat Hightower, Audrey Raulli, Sarah Peck, Sophie Lin and Francesca Christensen — and the reigning 2019 Miss LCF will be named during the Jan. 17 installation dinner of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce.