The Valley Line: Guests — and the clubhouse — dressed festively for Thursday Club soiree

Joyful holiday parties are being held for local clubs as well as in private homes this month.
The La Cañada Thursday Club held its annual event of the season, this year themed “Holiday Soiree,” on the first of December. The halls and main dining room of the Woodleigh Lane home of this historic club, founded in La Cañada in October 1912 by Elizabeth Knight, were dressed for a fun evening. The clubhouse was beautifully decorated with poinsettias, evergreens, twinkling lights and a gorgeous Christmas tree.
The evening was chaired by Nikki Bednar and her committee: Alice Ryan, Sandy Hwang, Katie Budde, Jennifer Jewell, Julia Cooper, Abeer Kayali, Sarah Currie, Katie Norton,Tina Connell, Pamela Heiberg, Denise Badaruddin, Lisa Simone and Colleen Shier.
Upon arriving at the clubhouse, guests sipped cocktails and shared passed hors d’oeuvres of wild forest mushroom en croute and apricot almond brie tarts.
Cynthia Brooks catered the dinner. For their entrees, guests selected either petite filet mignon medallion or grilled salmon, both of which were accompanied by grilled vegetables and red potatoes.
A New York-style cheesecake with fresh fruit coulis was served for dessert.
After dinner, the dance floor was the place to be. Guests danced to a variety of tunes spun by DJ Mick from Better Music Services.
Our city is sparkling following the last Friday’s lighting of the greenery in Foothill Boulevard’s medians. It’s a local tradition for Santa to pull the switch and make the magic happen during the annual Festival in Lights, held in Memorial Park on the first Friday of each December.
Another tradition is that the festival serves as an introduction of the Miss La Cañada Flintridge court for the ensuing year. We now know who has been selected to serve on the court — Kat Hightower, Audrey Raulli, Sarah Peck, Sophie Lin and Francesca Christensen — and the reigning 2019 Miss LCF will be named during the Jan. 17 installation dinner of the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce.
