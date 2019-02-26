The Valley Line: Chamber mixes it up at Kobeissi; LCF Orthopaedic Guild meets

I certainly have enjoyed our sunshine these past few days. However, our community on Feb. 21 had a surprise in the form of a brief snow flurry. It came seemingly out of nowhere.
In spite of the rain, hail, snow and chilly temps our residents are very busy doing a multitude of things.
On the same date the mysterious snow fell on town, Koebissi Properties threw open the doors of their office on Foothill Boulevard to host the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer.
The evening gathering was well attended, with nearly 100 people showing up to participate. Chamber staff checking guests in at the door were Nancy Rappard and Tina Daly. These two ladies are always so friendly and welcoming.
Sandy Kobeissi, wearing a bright red dress, stepped to the microphone to welcome guests and thank them for their support of local businesses. Also there to say hello was Mike Kobeissi, who got the memo to wear red. He was looking well put together with a red shirt peeking out from his dark sport coat and Louis Vuitton scarf. Analily Park, PR director for Kobeissi Properties, was also wearing a pretty red dress as she dashed about taking photographs.
Rustica Gourmet provided an array of delicious appetizers. Jersey Mike’s Sandwich shop, which is right next door to Kobeissi, generously made up all kinds of sandwiches for the crowd. The nearby dessert shop, Cocoa Noir, also added delights to the event’s menu.
Pat Anderson, chief executive and president of the LCF Chamber, also welcomed guests and then turned over the emcee job to the chamber’s board president, Steve Hronek. He introduced the chamber’s new members and gave them gift bags. Among those welcomed were Jboy Media and its owner Erin Gershik; Dan Nelson of Dilbeck Realtors; Nicholas Park, agent for New York Life; Rebecca Bailey, owner of Club Pilates-La Cañada and Georgina Mueller, owner of Genesis Stoneworks.
Everyone seemed to be having such a good time. Adding to the ambiance of the evening was the very talented guitarist and singer Mike Perry, whose day job is with Fidelity National Title Co. I’ve know Mike for many years. He is such a great guy.
The chamber mixer for March will be held on March 21 at Compass Realty. I hope to see you there!
***
Members of the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild met this month at the home of Wendy Nicholl to go over their organization’s plans for the year. Marianne Jennings is president of the guild.
Plans are already in motion for the guild’s popular annual Book and Author Luncheon, which is slated for Oct. 22 at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club. I know October sounds far away, but it will be here before you know it.
Our local guild was one of four guilds that contributed to the raising of $77,700 as part of Orthoapaedic Institute for Children comprehensive 2020 Campaign to raise $20 million by 2020. The Campaign will provide a new urgent care center, physical therapy department, fracture clinic, lecture hall and pharmacy at OIC, as well as enhancing services for children with musculoskeletal injuries and conditions.
The LCF Orthopaedic Guild meet monthly September through June in members’ homes. If you have an interest in learning more about the organization and its involvement with the Orthopaedic Institute for Children, call Jeannie Long at (818) 248-7822.
Jane Napier Neely covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.