The Valley Line: Area teems with social events as March draws to a close

More than 75 people came to meet and greet and chat about who was doing what and various plans for the upcoming spring break from schools. Chamber officials in the mix included its president and chief executive, Pat Anderson with office assistants Nancy Rappard and Tina Daly. Steven Hronek, chairman of the board of directors, took on his usual role as master of ceremonies. Our Miss LCF court were on hand to sell raffle tickets for all sorts of prizes donated by chamber members.