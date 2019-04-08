Flintridge Sacred Heart’s ‘Mad Hatter’ fundraiser a tribute to late Phyllis Mozilo

At the same time of the hotel’s closing, the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose were making plans to build a convent and girls’ school on a tract of land they had purchased in Sierra Madre. After hearing about the closure of the Flintridge area hotel, the Los Angeles archdiocese contacted the Dominican Sisters and suggested the abandoned property would suit their needs. After careful consideration, the Sisters purchased the entire resort — including the nine original buildings, hotel furnishings and surrounding land — at auction for $150,000. According to legend, on Aug.15, 1931, three Dominican Sisters traveled up the hill to take possession of their new school, bringing a $5 bill, a statue of the Blessed Mother and their faith. The school opened for the first day of classes two weeks later — on Sept. 2, 1931 — with 200 students enrolled in grades 1 through 12. Today it is a college-prep high school that accepts day students but also boards students.