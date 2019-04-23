The Valley Line: Fashion show event raises funds for Thursday Club’s scholarships program

Nearly 200 women put on their “Thursday best” on April 18 in order to attend the La Cañada Thursday’s Club’s annual spring boutique and fashion show.
Chairing this always popular event were the club’s president, Sharon Combs and Cindi McIntosh-Behr.
It was a spectacular spring-like day, warm temperatures and clear skies as ladies gathered to sip champagne embellished with a strawberry at the rim of the flute. It was a very pretty drink, especially because the glass contained rose-colored bubbly.
Seven vendors offered their beautiful wares to the guests. Among the vendors were Candlewick’s Bean Candies; artists Lois Zanteson and Karen Bagnard; Victoria Duque, jewelry; Deanna Gribben, Deena’s Boutique Collection; Dale Michelle, Accessories Plus; and Nelida Gonzales Venhaus, jewelry. Guests were clearly enjoying this shopping experience.
McIntosh-Behr was emcee and fashion commentator for the fashion show, which began after luncheon was served. Assisting her on the committee were Jari Faulkner, Gracella Tibb, Sheri Morton, Linda Pebsworth, Yvonne Elleri, Brenda Pieroni, Alma Tycer and Alice Ryan.
Cynthia Brooks Catering prepared a lovely lunch with a choice of grilled salmon with mango salsa or braised short ribs. Lemon cakes drizzled with a berry syrup was the dessert.
The fashions for the show were provided by Holiday Hats and Gowns of Montrose and Jade in Pasadena. Models for the show were Colleen Shier, Sandy Erickson, Gracella Gibbs, Jari Faulkner, Pam Heibert, Anne Buettner and Nancy Antonoplis.
Proceeds from the benefit support the La Cañada Thursday Club Foundation Scholarship Program.
***
The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild met at the home of Elinor Bunn on April 4. It was announced by the treasurer Joanne Ploszal that the club contributed $26,000 toward Orthopaedic Institute for Children’s (OIC) 2020 goal of raising $20 million for construction of a medical pavilion, as well as for enhanced services for children with musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. The local organization’s contribution was raised mainly during its annual Book and Author luncheon held last October.
On April 10, several LCFOG members attended the annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon held at the Orthopaedic Institute’s downtown Los Angeles campus.
The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting for the new pharmacy and a hard-hat tour of the new Urgent Care Center. Caryl Pettit of La Cañada was honored as a milestone volunteer with 3,500 hours.
The Guild will hold a fundraiser on Tuesday, May 7, at New Moon Restaurant in Montrose. Times are 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner. If you go to the restaurant that day, put your receipt in box that’s been especially marked for the occasion and 15% of your purchase, including take-out, will help kids in need of orthopaedic care at the Institute.
***
I hope you had a wonderful celebration of Passover and Easter this past weekend. I didn’t fly north to be with my kids and grandchildren this year but stayed close at home and celebrated with my other family Nina and Larry Ratliff, their daughter Christina, her husband Phil Clayton and their children Jess and Ryan. Nina, who honored her Italian heritage in a grand way, prepared what seemed like an endless gourmet feast.
Jane Napier Neely covers the La Cañada Flintridge social scene. Email her at jnvalleysun@aol.com with news of your special event.