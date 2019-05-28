The Valley Line: Golf tourney for USC VHH carries a Cuban theme

Trish McRae and her sister Alice Perez were the masterminds coordinating the Junior entourage that included a group of the club’s members walking and carrying the anniversary banner, followed by the car Jill and I were riding in, a vintage Volkswagen bus owned and driven by Juniors member Elizabeth Landswik’s husband Erik, and a pickup truck filled with flag-waving Juniors. Erik’s mother, Kersti Hoberg, who lives just outside Oslo, Norway, was thrilled to be in town visiting and taking part in our local parade. She is a delightful lady who shared stories about her native land. I’ll bet that if there was a prize awarded to the person traveling the furthest for the parade she would have won!