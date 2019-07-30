Loaded gun, drugs alleged in LCF traffic stop

Two individuals were arrested in La Cañada this week after a traffic stop near the intersection of Angeles Crest Highway and Fairview Drive turned up a loaded handgun and what appeared to be a bag of Ecstasy pills, sheriff’s officials reported.

Lt. Mark Lopez, watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the incident occurred Sunday at around 6:10 p.m., when Dep. David Leon was on a routine patrol and noticed a car whose license plate was obscured.

“They covered it with a plastic and what it does is throw off a camera — it can obscure [the numbers],” Lopez said Monday. “It’s illegal to put any kind of plastic covering around your license plate.”

Leon initiated a stop and found five males inside the vehicle, Lopez said. The driver was not in possession of his license and was issued a citation. One adult passenger was discovered in possession of a plastic bag containing what appeared to be a controlled substance and was arrested and booked at the Crescenta Valley station.

Advertisement

Lopez said the pills resembled the street narcotic Ecstasy but were taken to a laboratory for examination.

Another passenger, described as a minor, was found carrying a 9mm handgun that was later determined to be loaded. He, too, was arrested and was eventually transferred to a juvenile facility in Sylmar, where he was still being held Monday.

The remaining two passengers were not found to be in violation of any laws and were released, Lopez said. Detectives are still investigating whether the two individuals arrested may have been involved in any other criminal activity in La Cañada or surrounding areas.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at (818) 248-3464.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.