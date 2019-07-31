Crime Report: 3 La Cañada homes burglarized while owners out of town

July 23

Burglary: 3700 block of Normandy Drive, La Cañada. Deputies responding to a 9:02 a.m. burglar alarm found a garage side door damaged and its doorknob laying on the floor inside, next to a pair of gardening clippers. The house itself appeared to be secured and undisturbed. The homeowners were out of town.

July 25

Burglary: 3700 block of Normandy Drive, La Cañada. A woman checking on a house for its owners while they were vacationing found a rear bathroom window open and the master bedroom’s walk-in closet ransacked. She could also see that items had been disturbed in a hutch that’s in the family room, but could not identify what might have been taken. The discovery of the break-in was made at about 1 p.m. July 25 and the woman said the last time she’d checked on the property was July 17.

Burglary: 4400 block of Hobbs Drive, La Cañada. Deputies following up on an 8:59 p.m. burglar alarm found a window to a back bedroom had been broken and bedrooms ransacked. The resident was out of town, so it was not immediately known what might have been taken.

July 26

Petty theft: 2900 block of Orange Avenue, La Crescenta. Someone stole a mailbox from in front of a home sometime between 1 and 9 a.m. July 26.

Forgery: 5200 block of Castle Road, La Cañada. A man reviewing his credit report discovered someone had fraudulently used his identification, which generated an inquiry for new credit on July 24. He checked with his banks and no criminal activity had yet taken place.

Forgery: 3700 block of Hampstead Road, La Cañada. A man reviewing a joint checking account he holds with his wife discovered that someone had been forging her signature on checks made out to their housekeeper, going back to at least February of this year.

July 29

Theft from an unlocked vehicle: 2500 block of Harmony Place, La Crescenta. Sometime between 6 p.m. July 28 and 7 a.m. July 29 someone ransacked a 2008 Toyota Sienna that had been left parked unlocked in the driveway, taking a new dashboard camera.

Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

