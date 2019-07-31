LCUSD Parent Tech Academy classes give crash course in digital learning

To familiarize La Cañada Unified parents with the many tech tools students will be using in the classroom when the new school year begins Aug. 15, the district’s tech department is hosting back-to-back Parent Technology Academy sessions Monday and Tuesday.

Held in the La Cañada High School Information Resource Center (IRC) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the academy sessions are free and open to all LCUSD parents who walk in or register beforehand at lcusd.net.

Co-organizer David Paskiewicz said the classes began four years ago as an introduction to technology and have expanded since then.

This year, all LCUSD students from fifth- through 12th-grade have their own personal C hromebooks and technology is being embraced by teachers at all levels.

“It’s really about navigation,” he said. “Parenting looks different now, and we’re not parenting experts but we can support parents on the tech end.”

Monday’s session will give parents an inside look at the student technology experience and will feature hands-on demonstrations of tools kids will use in the classroom. Participants will also learn strategies for healthy tech use at home.

On Tuesday, parents will receive an in-depth training on the Google Docs platform and learn how its programs are similar to, but differ from, Microsoft tools.

“We want to have these conversations often — to hear parents’ thoughts, concerns and suggestions and also give them confidence out schools have their children’s healthy growth and learning as our core mission,” Paskiewicz said.