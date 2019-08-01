2020 Rose Court application period opens, interviews set for September

Young women who aspire to serve on the 2020 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court are invited to apply online this month, according to a news release issued Thursday by Tournament officials.

Applicants must be full-time residents of a city within the Pasadena Area Community College District, which stretches from La Cañada Flintridge on the west to Arcadia, Temple City and North El Monte on the east.

They must be at least 17 by Dec. 31 of this year and not older than 21 before Jan. 5, 2020, and carry at least a 2.0 grade-point average as a full-time high school senior or a full-time student attending an accredited school or college in the district.

The first round of interviews are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7 and Monday, Sept. 9 at Tournament House, 391 Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. All who participate will receive a ticket for two to attend the annual Royal Ball, which takes place at the Pasadena Convention Center on Sept. 21.

Those named to serve on the 2020 Royal Court will receive a $7,500 scholarship.

The 2019 Rose Court of Princess Helen Rossi, Princess Rucha S. Kadam, Princess Lauren Baydaline, Rose Queen Louise Deser Siskel, Princess Micaela McElrath, Princess Sherry Ma, and Princess Ashley Symone Hackett at the announcement and coronation of the Tournament of Roses Rose Queen at the Pasadena Playhouse on Oct. 23, 2018. (Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)

In the fall of 2018, more than 800 qualified applicants vied for the title of the 101st Rose Queen, with San Marino resident Louise Deser Sieskel, then a senior at Pasadena’s Sequoyah High School, ultimately capturing the crown. La Cañada was represented on the 2019 court by Princesses Helen Rossi and Rucha Kadam. Rounding out the court were Lauren Baydaline, Micaela McElrath, Sherry Ma and Ashley Hackett, all from other communities that are included in the local community college district.

The application form and additional details about the Royal Court program can be found at tournamentofroses.com.

