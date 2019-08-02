CV Sheriff’s Station to open its doors for National Night Out

Ongoing residential burglaries, community policing and keeping homes and families safe will be up for discussion Tuesday as the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station and the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. host National Night Out.

From 5 to 8 p.m., the Briggs Avenue station will open its doors to the public in an annual open house that coincides with the 38th annual National Night Out. Jail tours will run every 20 minutes, and Crescenta Valley staff members will be on hand to answer questions and talk with attendees.

La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Len Pieroni said National Night Out is a great way for public safety-minded citizens to engage with the agencies resources available to them.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come interact with people from the Sheriff’s Department and continue to build that communication and bond,” the mayor said.

Classic cars from the Early Rodders club will be on display, and free hot dog dinners will be distributed as visitors peruse a number of booths set up by the California Highway Patrol, LCF Chamber of Commerce and more.

Parents can have their children fingerprinted as part of New York Life’s Child ID program, learn more about narcotics trends, and talk with civic leaders and new station Capt. Todd Deeds.

“It’s like a giant mixer, when it comes to getting information out to people and addressing whatever their concerns may be,” said Dep. Alex Covian, an organizer of the local event. “The captain’s out there — he’s walking around and available — and we’ll have the grill going.”

FYI: National Night Out runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, 4554 N. Briggs Ave., La Crescenta. For more, call (818) 248-3464.

