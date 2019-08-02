Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
CV Sheriff’s Station to open its doors for National Night Out

Photo Gallery: CV Sheriff’s National Night Out 2015
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., local residents are invited to attend the annual National Night Out sponsored by the LASD’s Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station and the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce. The event blends food, fun and information on crime and drug prevention for all ages.
(Photo by Mike Mullen)
By Sara Cardine
Aug. 2, 2019
3:55 PM
Ongoing residential burglaries, community policing and keeping homes and families safe will be up for discussion Tuesday as the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station and the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce and Community Assn. host National Night Out.

From 5 to 8 p.m., the Briggs Avenue station will open its doors to the public in an annual open house that coincides with the 38th annual National Night Out. Jail tours will run every 20 minutes, and Crescenta Valley staff members will be on hand to answer questions and talk with attendees.

La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Len Pieroni said National Night Out is a great way for public safety-minded citizens to engage with the agencies resources available to them.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come interact with people from the Sheriff’s Department and continue to build that communication and bond,” the mayor said.

Classic cars from the Early Rodders club will be on display, and free hot dog dinners will be distributed as visitors peruse a number of booths set up by the California Highway Patrol, LCF Chamber of Commerce and more.

Parents can have their children fingerprinted as part of New York Life’s Child ID program, learn more about narcotics trends, and talk with civic leaders and new station Capt. Todd Deeds.

“It’s like a giant mixer, when it comes to getting information out to people and addressing whatever their concerns may be,” said Dep. Alex Covian, an organizer of the local event. “The captain’s out there — he’s walking around and available — and we’ll have the grill going.”

FYI: National Night Out runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, 4554 N. Briggs Ave., La Crescenta. For more, call (818) 248-3464.

News
Sara Cardine
Sara Cardine covers the city of La Cañada Flintridge for the La Cañada Valley Sun. This means days filled with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages about home break-ins, city ordinances and code violations, schlepping to city and school board meetings, furiously scribbling notes at local events, learning and sharing about the innovative and ingenious undertakings of various La Cañada Flintridge adults and children, and lots and lots of research. Did you just hear that loud boom sound outside? She’s probably calling someone about it right now.
