Group of La Cañada teens collect 1,200 items in 2-hour charity drive

La Cañada Charity, a group comprised of La Cañada High School students who hope to help individuals and families in need, held its second annual donation drive Sunday afternoon in Memorial Park.

According to organizer Ethan Kim, who attends St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church, this year’s donation drive built on the success of the inaugural event, with area residents dropping off a generous supply of clothing, food and toys that will be distributed through St. Bede’s charitable efforts.

“It was very successful,” Kim said Monday morning. “With the help of ten volunteers, we collected over 1,200 donations.”

Indeed, the 8-foot portable table set up for the drive was laden with goods and the ground surrounding it covered with additional bags of items by the end of the day. In the 2018 effort, 150 items were collected, according to Kim.

Kim said the members of La Cañada charity are all rising juniors at LCHS and they are already looking forward to their third annual drive next summer.

“And the fourth annual, the year after that,” Kim added. “It will go on.”