Trio of suspects nabbed in Aug. 1 GPD chase tied to La Cañada break-in

A trio of Los Angeles residents arrested by Glendale Police officers Aug. 1 — following two alleged residential burglaries in Montrose that resulted in a police pursuit — have been connected to at least one La Cañada Flintridge burglary, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Det. Rodger Burt, of the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said the suspects were observed tossing multiple items from their 2017 Mercedes GLC 300 during the pursuit, some of which were later connected to a burglary that occurred earlier that day on the 2000 block of Lyans Drive.

“They were throwing things out of the car, including computers, and the computers were stolen from a La Cañada residence,” Burt said.

The detective said the victim of the La Cañada break-in returned home at around 2:45 p.m. and discovered a glass door had been broken and the interior of the residence ransacked. Some jewelry and computers were among the items reported missing.

Earlier that day, at around 2:15 p.m., a resident living on the 3700 block of Montrose Avenue called Glendale Police to report suspicious individuals he’d seen via his Ring video doorbell camera ringing his doorbell and walking around the property.

Although the Montrose victim was not home at the time, he was able to describe the vehicle the potential suspects had been driving at the time of the incident and GPD located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit. Another home on the same block was also reportedly burglarized that same day, according to Glendale police.

The chase ended on the 3900 block of Goodwin Street in Los Angeles, where one man and two women were taken into custody. The Glendale Police Department identified the suspects as 31-year-old Dominique Mims, Taylor Ward, 31, and 21-year-old Tayah Murray, all residents of Los Angeles.

Burt said several pieces of jewelry were found inside the vehicle, which had paper dealer plates on it. A state law enacted Jan. 1 created a registration system for temporary paper vehicle plates, rendering generic dealer plates illegal.

Detectives are continuing to investigate whether the trio may be responsible for other area crimes, as Caltrans workers recently discovered another laptop computer apparently discarded on the side of the road in the vicinity of the Aug. 1 pursuit, which is thought to belong to a third, still-unidentified victim, Burt said.

